Ecuador vs Germany Prediction: Updated Lineups, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group E

🦅 🔄 NAGELSMANN CONFIRMS MINIMAL ROTATION · HAVERTZ/WIRTZ/MUSIALA/NEUER ALL START · 4PM ET TODAY · METLIFE NJ FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group E · Matchday 3 · Updated Prediction, Picks & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Ecuador vs Germany: Updated Picks & Best Bets 🚨 NAGELSMANN: "We will NOT rotate heavily" — Havertz starts · Wirtz/Musiala/Sané unchanged · Neuer starts · Havertz +180 confirmed starter primary pick · Over 2.5 strengthened · ❌ Schlotterbeck OUT · ❌ Brown OUT Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+

🇪🇨 Ecuador ML · FD +300 Draw +320 · Over 2.5 primary Havertz +180 (starts) · Wirtz +235 🇩🇪 Germany ML · FD -130

🚨 NAGELSMANN CONFIRMED: "We will make the necessary changes because Brown is carrying a knock and Schlotterbeck has unfortunately suffered a serious injury. We want to win and use this to prepare for the knockout stage." RotoWire: "Nagelsmann confirmed only two rotations will be made for this game due to injuries, with Kai Havertz leading the line, Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané in support and the Nmecha-Pavlović pair in front of the defense." — Havertz STARTS · Wirtz STARTS · Musiala STARTS · Neuer STARTS · Undav stays on bench.

💰 BETTING IMPACT: Havertz +180 is now confirmed starter (NO MORE UNCERTAINTY) · Wirtz/Musiala confirmed · Over 2.5 strengthened · Undav bench but still live at +180