Ecuador vs Germany Prediction: Updated Lineups, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group E

Ecuador vs Germany Updated Lineups, Prediction, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group E | FanDuel
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🔄 NAGELSMANN CONFIRMS MINIMAL ROTATION · HAVERTZ/WIRTZ/MUSIALA/NEUER ALL START · 4PM ET TODAY · METLIFE NJ
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group E · Matchday 3 · Updated Prediction, Picks & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel
Ecuador vs Germany: Updated Picks & Best Bets
🚨 NAGELSMANN: "We will NOT rotate heavily" — Havertz starts · Wirtz/Musiala/Sané unchanged · Neuer starts · Havertz +180 confirmed starter primary pick · Over 2.5 strengthened · ❌ Schlotterbeck OUT · ❌ Brown OUT
Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇪🇨
Ecuador ML · FD
+300
Draw +320 · Over 2.5 primary
Havertz +180 (starts) · Wirtz +235
🇩🇪
Germany ML · FD
-130
🚨 NAGELSMANN CONFIRMED: "We will make the necessary changes because Brown is carrying a knock and Schlotterbeck has unfortunately suffered a serious injury. We want to win and use this to prepare for the knockout stage."
RotoWire: "Nagelsmann confirmed only two rotations will be made for this game due to injuries, with Kai Havertz leading the line, Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané in support and the Nmecha-Pavlović pair in front of the defense." — Havertz STARTS · Wirtz STARTS · Musiala STARTS · Neuer STARTS · Undav stays on bench.
💰 BETTING IMPACT: Havertz +180 is now confirmed starter (NO MORE UNCERTAINTY) · Wirtz/Musiala confirmed · Over 2.5 strengthened · Undav bench but still live at +180
📋 Updated Starting XIs
Germany 4-2-3-1🔄 NAGELSMANN CONFIRMED MINIMAL ROTATION❌ Schlotterbeck OUT · ❌ Brown OUT✅ Havertz · Wirtz · Musiala · Neuer ALL START
NAGELSMANN: MINIMAL ROTATION
HAVERTZ ✅⭐
ST · Arsenal · 2 WC goals
CONFIRMED · +180 FD · bet now
WIRTZ ✅⭐
LAM · Leverkusen · +235
CONFIRMED starting
MUSIALA ✅⭐
CAM · Bayern · +245
CONFIRMED starting
SANÉ ✅
RAM · Bayern
NMECHA
DM · confirmed
PAVLOVIĆ
DM · Bayern
KIMMICH (c)
RB
TAH
CB
RÜDIGER
CB (Brown❌)
RAUM
LB
NEUER ✅
GK · Bayern · CONFIRMED starts
Undav BENCH — 3 WC G in 57 mins · will enter ~60-70 mins · bench +180 still live
❌ PÁEZ SUSP · 0 WC GOALS
PLATA
LW
VALENCIA (c) ⭐
ST · 49G · +220 FD
ANGULO
RW
A. FRANCO
CM
CAICEDO ⭐
CM · Chelsea · key duel
PÁEZ ❌ SUSP
Arévalo covers
PRECIADO
RB
TORRES
CB
PACHO
CB
ESTUPIÑÁN
LB
GALÍNDEZ
GK
💰 Best Bets — Updated FanDuel
⭐ #1 — STRENGTHENED — FULL GER ATTACK CONFIRMED · RACING POST 8/9 GER INTL OVER
Over 2.5 Goals — Strengthened Primary
Check FD
Racing Post: "Over 2.5 in 8 of Germany's last 9 internationals." Full Havertz/Wirtz/Musiala attack confirmed — this is now even stronger than before. Ecuador must attack (Páez suspended). Check FD ~-120.
Over 2.5 primary — STRENGTHENED by Nagelsmann confirmation. Full attack starts. Check FD.
💎 #2 — HAVERTZ +180 · ✅ CONFIRMED STARTER · NO MORE UNCERTAINTY · $10→$28
Kai Havertz Anytime · +180 · CONFIRMED
+180
$10→$28
No more need to verify — Nagelsmann said "With Kai [Havertz]... we want to win." RotoWire: "Kai Havertz leading the line." 2 WC goals. Squawka primary scorer pick. This is the clearest scorer bet on the slate with confirmation. $10→$28.
49 international goals. Ecuador's only scoring route with Páez suspended. Yahoo explicit pick. Squawka's Germany 2-1 prediction needs Ecuador to score — Valencia is the vehicle. $10→$32.
💡 Undav BENCH +180 · 3 WC G in 57 mins · Nagelsmann: "He earned his place" · enters ~60-70 mins · check FD for bench price
Undav bench — +180 · Check FD updated
+180
Undav stays bench by Nagelsmann's choice but his words ("I understand every discussion about Deniz having earned his place") make it clear he will play. 3 WC goals in 57 WC minutes. Check FD for updated bench odds — may have moved from +180. Small stake on Undav entering and scoring late.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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