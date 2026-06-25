Ecuador vs Germany Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions World Cup 2026 Group E

The young left-back sits out as a precaution. David Raum (RB Leipzig) returns to LB. Nagelsmann confirmed both were the only two changes from the Ivory Coast lineup.

🇩🇪 NAGELSMANN: "WE WANT TO WIN AND USE THIS TO PREPARE FOR THE KNOCKOUT STAGE"

Bavarian Football Works captured his statement: "With Kai [Havertz], Jamal [Musiala], and Felix [Nmecha], we had players away from the national team for up to a year. I don't see the point in making changes." Undav stays bench despite his 3 WC goals in 57 minutes.