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Ecuador vs Germany Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions World Cup 2026 Group E

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Ecuador vs Germany Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions World Cup 2026 Group E
Ecuador vs Germany Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 Group E | FanDuel
✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS & FORMATIONS — 4PM ET TODAY · METLIFE STADIUM NJ · GROUP E FINALE
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group E · Matchday 3 · Official Starting XIs · FanDuel Sportsbook Odds

Ecuador vs Germany: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

🇩🇪 Germany 4-2-3-1 · Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Raum; Nmecha, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz❌ Schlotterbeck OUT · ❌ Brown OUT
🇪🇨 Ecuador 3-4-3 · Galíndez; Ordóñez, Pacho, Hincapié; Franco, Caicedo, Vite, Yeboah, Angulo; Plata, Valencia — ❌ Páez SUSPENDED

Thursday June 25, 2026 · Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
✅ OFFICIAL XIs CONFIRMED — DFB-TEAM TWITTER · Khelnow · Goal.com · World Soccer Talk
GER: Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Raum; Nmecha, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz
ECU: Galíndez; Ordóñez, Pacho, Hincapié; Franco, Caicedo, Vite, Yeboah, Angulo; Plata, Valencia — ❌ Páez SUSPENDED

🇩🇪 Germany — 4-2-3-1 Formation

4-2-3-1 Julian Nagelsmann · GROUP WINNERS ✅ · 9 WC goals ❌ Schlotterbeck OUT (ankle) · ❌ Brown OUT (knock) Rüdiger steps in · Undav bench
✅ CONFIRMED — DFB-TEAM
4-2-3-1 · Nagelsmann
HAVERTZ
ST · Arsenal · 2 WC goals
+145 FD anytime
#7 · confirmed starter
WIRTZ
LAM · Leverkusen
+190 FD · xG 1.17
#17
MUSIALA
CAM · Bayern
+200 FD
#10
SANÉ
RAM · Bayern
+245 FD
#19
NMECHA
#23 · DM · BVB
PAVLOVIĆ
#5 · DM · Bayern
KIMMICH (c)
#6 · RB · Bayern
RÜDIGER
#2 · CB · Real Madrid
TAH
#4 · CB · Leverkusen
RAUM
#22 · LB · Leipzig
#1 NEUER
GK · Bayern Munich
Nagelsmann: "We want to win" · only 2 forced changes (Schlotterbeck❌ + Brown❌) · Rüdiger steps in at CB · Undav bench despite 3 WC goals · 4-2-3-1 unchanged structure
🇩🇪 Germany Bench · Julian Nagelsmann
Undav ST ⭐ · +145 FD (3 WC G 57 mins) Woltemade FW · +165 FD Beier FW · +190 FD Goretzka MF Amiri MF Leweling FW Groß MF Anton CB Ouédraogo MF Thiaw CB Baumann GK Nübel GK ❌ Schlotterbeck OUT ❌ Brown OUT

🇪🇨 Ecuador — 3-4-3 Formation

3-4-3 Sebastián Beccacece · MUST WIN · 0 WC goals ❌ Páez SUSPENDED ⚠️ FORMATION SHIFT — 3 CBs
✅ CONFIRMED
❌ PÁEZ SUSP · 0 WC GOALS
PLATA
LW · Sporting CP
#19
VALENCIA (c)
ST · 49 intl goals
+270 FD anytime
#13 · 1 from 50
ANGULO
RW
#20
A. FRANCO
#21 · CM
CAICEDO
#23 · CM · Chelsea
P. VITE
#15 · CM
J. YEBOAH
#9 · WB
#4 ORDÓÑEZ
RCB
#6 PACHO
CCB · Frankfurt
#3 HINCAPIÉ
LCB
#1 GALÍNDEZ
GK · Athletic Bilbao
❌ Páez SUSPENDED · 3-back formation — Beccacece goes attacking · Caicedo key in midfield · Valencia 49 intl goals (1 from milestone 50) · 0 WC goals this tournament
🇪🇨 Ecuador Bench · Sebastián Beccacece
K. Rodríguez FW · +255 FD J. Caicedo FW Arévalo CM Estupiñán LB Preciado RB Torres CB Minda FW Castillo FW ❌ Páez SUSPENDED

📰 Key Team News

🇩🇪 ❌ NICO SCHLOTTERBECK — OUT FOR REST OF TOURNAMENT (ankle ligament injury vs Ivory Coast)
BVB centre-back suffered a torn ankle ligament in the Ivory Coast game. Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) steps into the CB role alongside Jonathan Tah.
🇩🇪 ❌ NATHANIEL BROWN — OUT (minor adductor discomfort, precaution)
The young left-back sits out as a precaution. David Raum (RB Leipzig) returns to LB. Nagelsmann confirmed both were the only two changes from the Ivory Coast lineup.
🇩🇪 NAGELSMANN: "WE WANT TO WIN AND USE THIS TO PREPARE FOR THE KNOCKOUT STAGE"
Bavarian Football Works captured his statement: "With Kai [Havertz], Jamal [Musiala], and Felix [Nmecha], we had players away from the national team for up to a year. I don't see the point in making changes." Undav stays bench despite his 3 WC goals in 57 minutes.
🇪🇨 ❌ KENDRY PÁEZ — SUSPENDED (yellow card accumulation vs Ivory Coast)
Ecuador's most creative player and primary playmaker is suspended. The Chelsea winger's second yellow of the tournament triggers an automatic one-game ban. Pedro Vite and Alan Franco cover in midfield. Ecuador's biggest blow of the tournament.
🇪🇨 ECUADOR FORMATION SHIFT TO 3-4-3 — more attacking than previous 4-3-3
Beccacece moves to a back three (Ordóñez–Pacho–Hincapié) with wing-backs pushing forward. Designed to create more attacking width. A bold call from a team that has scored zero goals in this tournament.
🇪🇨 ENNER VALENCIA — ONE GOAL FROM 50 INTERNATIONAL GOALS (currently on 49)
Ecuador's captain sits on 49 international goals — one away from a historic 50. At 36, possibly his final World Cup. He had 7 shots vs Curacao but couldn't convert. +270 FD anytime, +850 FGS.
⚽ FanDuel Scorer Odds — Confirmed Starting XIs
Havertz ✅ ST confirmed · Undav bench+145
Woltemade (bench)+165
Wirtz ✅ LAM confirmed · xG 1.17 · 2.5 shots/game+190
Beier (bench)+190
Musiala ✅ CAM confirmed · named by Nagelsmann+200
Sané ✅ RAM confirmed+245
Valencia ✅ ECU ST · 49 intl goals · 1 from 50+270
FanDuel Sportsbook · Group E · Ecuador vs Germany · 4PM ET TODAY · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ
Bet Now — Official Lineups Confirmed
Havertz +145 · Wirtz +190 · Musiala +200 · Valencia +270 dart
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · ✅ Germany confirmed XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Raum; Nmecha, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz — DFB-Team Twitter / Khelnow / Goal.com · ✅ Ecuador confirmed XI (3-4-3): Galíndez; Ordóñez, Pacho, Hincapié; Franco, Caicedo, Vite, Yeboah, Angulo; Plata, Valencia — World Soccer Talk / Goal.com · ❌ Schlotterbeck OUT (ankle ligament — rest of tournament) · ❌ Brown OUT (adductor precaution) · ❌ Páez SUSPENDED (YC accum.) · Undav bench · Scorer odds ESPN FD confirmed (Jun 25) · Germany -130 / Draw +320 / Ecuador +300 FD · Must be 21+

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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