Ecuador vs Germany Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions World Cup 2026 Group E

🇩🇪 ❌ NICO SCHLOTTERBECK — OUT FOR REST OF TOURNAMENT (ankle ligament injury vs Ivory Coast)
BVB centre-back suffered a torn ankle ligament in the Ivory Coast game. Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) steps into the CB role alongside Jonathan Tah.
🇩🇪 ❌ NATHANIEL BROWN — OUT (minor adductor discomfort, precaution)
The young left-back sits out as a precaution. David Raum (RB Leipzig) returns to LB. Nagelsmann confirmed both were the only two changes from the Ivory Coast lineup.
🇩🇪 NAGELSMANN: "WE WANT TO WIN AND USE THIS TO PREPARE FOR THE KNOCKOUT STAGE"
Bavarian Football Works captured his statement: "With Kai [Havertz], Jamal [Musiala], and Felix [Nmecha], we had players away from the national team for up to a year. I don't see the point in making changes." Undav stays bench despite his 3 WC goals in 57 minutes.
Ecuador's most creative player and primary playmaker is suspended. The Chelsea winger's second yellow of the tournament triggers an automatic one-game ban. Pedro Vite and Alan Franco cover in midfield. Ecuador's biggest blow of the tournament.
🇪🇨 ECUADOR FORMATION SHIFT TO 3-4-3 — more attacking than previous 4-3-3
Beccacece moves to a back three (Ordóñez–Pacho–Hincapié) with wing-backs pushing forward. Designed to create more attacking width. A bold call from a team that has scored zero goals in this tournament.
🇪🇨 ENNER VALENCIA — ONE GOAL FROM 50 INTERNATIONAL GOALS (currently on 49)
Ecuador's captain sits on 49 international goals — one away from a historic 50. At 36, possibly his final World Cup. He had 7 shots vs Curacao but couldn't convert. +270 FD anytime, +850 FGS.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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