Curacao vs Ivory Coast Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

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⚽ ANYTIME GOALSCORER ODDS & PICKS · 4PM ET TODAY · LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD PHILLY
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group E · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook · ✅ Confirmed XIs
Curacao vs Ivory Coast: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Guessand +100 · Bonny +100 · Diakité +105 · Diallo +120 · Diomande +145 · 🦊 FOX Sports: Diomande goal/assist -130 primary pick
Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🦊 FOX SPORTS PRIMARY — DIOMANDE GOAL/ASSIST -130 · 7 WC CHANCES CREATED (MOST AT TOURNAMENT) · ✅ CONFIRMED LW STARTER
FOX Sports: "I expect Diomande to have a huge match. Back Yan Diomande to record at least one goal or assist (-130)." Racing Post: "Diomande created seven chances in two games." SportsGambler +125 pure scorer. Liverpool-bound RB Leipzig star is the primary multi-source pick.
✅ CONFIRMED XIs · IVC: Fofana; Doué, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Diallo, Kessie, Sangaré, Oulai; Diomande, Bonny · CUR: Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, L.Bacuna, J.Bacuna; Locadia ✅
📊 Why these odds — market notes morning of game
Guessand and Bonny moved to +100 (even money) after lineups confirmed no surprises. Diallo tightened to +120 (confirmed start). Diomande +145. FOX Sports leads with the Diomande goal/assist -130 combined market — the most comprehensive expression of his 7-chance-creating form. CIV scored 6 of 7 WC goals in the second half — bench options Guessand (+100) and Adingra (+160) are live 2nd-half darts off the bench.
🏆 Primary Pick — Diomande Goal or Assist
🦊 FOX SPORTS PRIMARY · ✅ LW STARTER · LEIPZIG · 7 WC CHANCES (MOST) · LIVERPOOL-BOUND
Yan Diomande — To Score or Assist
FOX Sports FD · -130 goal/assist · +145 pure scorer · ✅ Confirmed LW start · $10→$17.69
Goal/Assist · FD
-130
$10→$17.69
FOX Sports: "I expect Diomande to have a huge match. Back Yan Diomande to record at least one goal or assist (-130)." 7 WC chances in 2 games — most at tournament. Confirmed LW starter. Against Curacao's 27-shots-allowed defence, he'll create and finish all match. -130 = $13 to win $10. Pure scorer: +145 ($10→$24.50).
FOX Sports primary: Diomande goal/assist -130. 7 WC chances, confirmed starter. $10→$17.69.
⚽ Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel
💎 JOINT-SHORTEST · BENCH 2H SPECIALIST · CIV 6/7 WC GOALS AFTER BREAK · EVEN MONEY
Evann Guessand · Anytime Scorer
ESPN FD +100 · Nice · bench · FGS +390 · 2+ Goals +500 · $10→$20
Bench dart at even money. Racing Post: "Six of Ivory Coast's last seven World Cup goals have come after the break." Guessand entering at 65+ mins in a game already 2-0 = textbook scenario. Joint-shortest on the whole board at +100. $10→$20.
💎 JOINT-SHORTEST · ✅ CONFIRMED CF STARTER · NICE · DIRECT IN BOX · EVEN MONEY
Ange-Yoan Bonny · CF · Anytime Scorer
ESPN FD +100 · confirmed CF start · FGS +390 · 2+ Goals +500 · $10→$20
Confirmed CF starter. Joint-shortest at even money. Against Curacao's 27-shots-allowed defence, Bonny's direct, physical play in the box will generate chances all match. Near-even money on a team predicted to win 3-0. $10→$20.
Oumar Diakité · +105 · Bench/sub · Nice FW · FGS +400 · $10→$20.50
Oumar Diakité · +105
Bench forward at +105. Nice FW. Impact sub option — if the game opens up after an early CIV goal (as Covers expect), Diakité entering could push the score to 3-0+. $10→$20.50.
⭐ ✅ CONFIRMED STARTER · MAN UTD · SCORED 90' AT THIS VENUE vs ECU · 2G LAST 3 INTL
Amad Diallo · Anytime Scorer
ESPN FD +120 · confirmed start · scored at this venue · FGS +450 · $10→$22
Confirmed starting. Scored the 90th-minute winner vs Ecuador at this exact venue. TNT: "Two goals in his last three international appearances." $10→$22.
💎 FOX STAR PICK · ✅ CONFIRMED LW · LEIPZIG · 7 WC CHANCES · LIVERPOOL-BOUND · $10→$24.50
Yan Diomande · Anytime Scorer
ESPN FD +145 · confirmed LW start · FGS +550 · 2+ Goals +850 · $10→$24.50
Pure scorer market. Diomande's -130 goal/assist is the FOX primary — but +145 anytime covers just goals. 7 chances created in 2 WC games, 9 club assists in 2025-26. SportsGambler explicit at +125 on some books. $10→$24.50.
🎯 Bench Darts — Adingra +160 · Seko Fofana +350
Adingra +160 ($10→$26): Squawka names him as the higher-priced parlay swing. Nottingham Forest, 2 qualifying goals. Late entry on a 4-0 scoreline. FGS +600. Seko Fofana +350 ($10→$45): Atalanta CM, bench only. Longshot — $5 dart on a multi-goal win with late entry. FGS +1200.
📋 Full Board & Ranked Picks — Curacao vs Ivory Coast · FanDuel
-130
🦊 #1 — Diomande G/A -130 (FOX primary · confirmed · 7 WC chances · $10→$17.69)
+100
💎 #2 — Bonny +100 (✅ CF starter · even money · $10→$20)
+120
💎 #3 — Diallo +120 (✅ starter · scored at this venue vs ECU · $10→$22)
+145
💎 #4 — Diomande +145 (pure scorer · ✅ LW · 7 WC chances · $10→$24.50)
+100
🎯 #5 — Guessand +100 (bench · 2H specialist · CIV 6/7 WC goals after break · $10→$20)
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · Group E · Curacao vs Ivory Coast · 4PM ET TODAY · Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia
Bet Anytime Scorers — Lineups Confirmed
Diomande -130 G/A · Bonny +100 · Diallo +120 · Guessand +100 bench
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Board (Guessand +100, Bonny +100, Diakité +105, Diallo +120, Guiagon +145, Diomande +145, Adingra +160, Fofana +350) ESPN FD live board Jun 25 morning · FOX Sports: Diomande goal/assist -130 published Jun 25 · ✅ Confirmed XI: Fofana; Doué, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Diallo, Kessie, Sangaré, Oulai; Diomande, Bonny (101greatgoals/BBC/ITV) · ❌ Singo OUT · Must be 21+