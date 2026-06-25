FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Soccer

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Soccer

Curacao vs Ivory Coast Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

Curacao vs Ivory Coast Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026
Curacao vs Ivory Coast Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
⚽ ANYTIME GOALSCORER ODDS & PICKS · 4PM ET TODAY · LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD PHILLY
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group E · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook · ✅ Confirmed XIs

Curacao vs Ivory Coast: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks

Guessand +100 · Bonny +100 · Diakité +105 · Diallo +120 · Diomande +145 · 🦊 FOX Sports: Diomande goal/assist -130 primary pick

Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇨🇼
Curacao ML · FD
+1200
Draw +500 · IVC -400 ML
Guessand/Bonny +100 · Diallo +120
anytime · FanDuel
🇨🇮
Ivory Coast ML · FD
-400
🦊 FOX SPORTS PRIMARY — DIOMANDE GOAL/ASSIST -130 · 7 WC CHANCES CREATED (MOST AT TOURNAMENT) · ✅ CONFIRMED LW STARTER
FOX Sports: "I expect Diomande to have a huge match. Back Yan Diomande to record at least one goal or assist (-130)." Racing Post: "Diomande created seven chances in two games." SportsGambler +125 pure scorer. Liverpool-bound RB Leipzig star is the primary multi-source pick.
✅ CONFIRMED XIs · IVC: Fofana; Doué, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Diallo, Kessie, Sangaré, Oulai; Diomande, Bonny · CUR: Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, L.Bacuna, J.Bacuna; Locadia ✅
📊 Why these odds — market notes morning of game
Guessand and Bonny moved to +100 (even money) after lineups confirmed no surprises. Diallo tightened to +120 (confirmed start). Diomande +145. FOX Sports leads with the Diomande goal/assist -130 combined market — the most comprehensive expression of his 7-chance-creating form. CIV scored 6 of 7 WC goals in the second half — bench options Guessand (+100) and Adingra (+160) are live 2nd-half darts off the bench.

🏆 Primary Pick — Diomande Goal or Assist

🦊 FOX SPORTS PRIMARY · ✅ LW STARTER · LEIPZIG · 7 WC CHANCES (MOST) · LIVERPOOL-BOUND
Yan Diomande — To Score or Assist
FOX Sports FD · -130 goal/assist · +145 pure scorer · ✅ Confirmed LW start · $10→$17.69
Goal/Assist · FD
-130
$10→$17.69

FOX Sports: "I expect Diomande to have a huge match. Back Yan Diomande to record at least one goal or assist (-130)." 7 WC chances in 2 games — most at tournament. Confirmed LW starter. Against Curacao's 27-shots-allowed defence, he'll create and finish all match. -130 = $13 to win $10. Pure scorer: +145 ($10→$24.50).

FOX Sports primary: Diomande goal/assist -130. 7 WC chances, confirmed starter. $10→$17.69.

⚽ Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel

💎 JOINT-SHORTEST · BENCH 2H SPECIALIST · CIV 6/7 WC GOALS AFTER BREAK · EVEN MONEY
Evann Guessand · Anytime Scorer
ESPN FD +100 · Nice · bench · FGS +390 · 2+ Goals +500 · $10→$20
Anytime FD
+100
even money
Bench dart at even money. Racing Post: "Six of Ivory Coast's last seven World Cup goals have come after the break." Guessand entering at 65+ mins in a game already 2-0 = textbook scenario. Joint-shortest on the whole board at +100. $10→$20.
💎 JOINT-SHORTEST · ✅ CONFIRMED CF STARTER · NICE · DIRECT IN BOX · EVEN MONEY
Ange-Yoan Bonny · CF · Anytime Scorer
ESPN FD +100 · confirmed CF start · FGS +390 · 2+ Goals +500 · $10→$20
Anytime FD
+100
even money
Confirmed CF starter. Joint-shortest at even money. Against Curacao's 27-shots-allowed defence, Bonny's direct, physical play in the box will generate chances all match. Near-even money on a team predicted to win 3-0. $10→$20.
Oumar Diakité · +105 · Bench/sub · Nice FW · FGS +400 · $10→$20.50
Oumar Diakité · +105
+105
$10→$20.50
Bench forward at +105. Nice FW. Impact sub option — if the game opens up after an early CIV goal (as Covers expect), Diakité entering could push the score to 3-0+. $10→$20.50.
⭐ ✅ CONFIRMED STARTER · MAN UTD · SCORED 90' AT THIS VENUE vs ECU · 2G LAST 3 INTL
Amad Diallo · Anytime Scorer
ESPN FD +120 · confirmed start · scored at this venue · FGS +450 · $10→$22
+120
$10→$22
Confirmed starting. Scored the 90th-minute winner vs Ecuador at this exact venue. TNT: "Two goals in his last three international appearances." $10→$22.
💎 FOX STAR PICK · ✅ CONFIRMED LW · LEIPZIG · 7 WC CHANCES · LIVERPOOL-BOUND · $10→$24.50
Yan Diomande · Anytime Scorer
ESPN FD +145 · confirmed LW start · FGS +550 · 2+ Goals +850 · $10→$24.50
+145
$10→$24.50
Pure scorer market. Diomande's -130 goal/assist is the FOX primary — but +145 anytime covers just goals. 7 chances created in 2 WC games, 9 club assists in 2025-26. SportsGambler explicit at +125 on some books. $10→$24.50.
🎯 Bench Darts — Adingra +160 · Seko Fofana +350
Adingra +160 ($10→$26): Squawka names him as the higher-priced parlay swing. Nottingham Forest, 2 qualifying goals. Late entry on a 4-0 scoreline. FGS +600. Seko Fofana +350 ($10→$45): Atalanta CM, bench only. Longshot — $5 dart on a multi-goal win with late entry. FGS +1200.
📋 Full Board & Ranked Picks — Curacao vs Ivory Coast · FanDuel
🦊 #1 — Diomande G/A -130 (FOX primary · confirmed · 7 WC chances · $10→$17.69)
-130
💎 #2 — Bonny +100 (✅ CF starter · even money · $10→$20)
+100
💎 #3 — Diallo +120 (✅ starter · scored at this venue vs ECU · $10→$22)
+120
💎 #4 — Diomande +145 (pure scorer · ✅ LW · 7 WC chances · $10→$24.50)
+145
🎯 #5 — Guessand +100 (bench · 2H specialist · CIV 6/7 WC goals after break · $10→$20)
+100
FanDuel Sportsbook · Group E · Curacao vs Ivory Coast · 4PM ET TODAY · Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia
Bet Anytime Scorers — Lineups Confirmed
Diomande -130 G/A · Bonny +100 · Diallo +120 · Guessand +100 bench
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Board (Guessand +100, Bonny +100, Diakité +105, Diallo +120, Guiagon +145, Diomande +145, Adingra +160, Fofana +350) ESPN FD live board Jun 25 morning · FOX Sports: Diomande goal/assist -130 published Jun 25 · ✅ Confirmed XI: Fofana; Doué, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Diallo, Kessie, Sangaré, Oulai; Diomande, Bonny (101greatgoals/BBC/ITV) · ❌ Singo OUT · Must be 21+

Bet Ivory Coast vs Ecuador World Cup Match June 25th 2026. New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup