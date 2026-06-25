Curacao vs Ivory Coast Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+

FOX Sports: "I expect Diomande to have a huge match. Back Yan Diomande to record at least one goal or assist (-130)." Racing Post: "Diomande created seven chances in two games." SportsGambler +125 pure scorer. Liverpool-bound RB Leipzig star is the primary multi-source pick.

📊 Why these odds — market notes morning of game Guessand and Bonny moved to +100 (even money) after lineups confirmed no surprises. Diallo tightened to +120 (confirmed start). Diomande +145. FOX Sports leads with the Diomande goal/assist -130 combined market — the most comprehensive expression of his 7-chance-creating form. CIV scored 6 of 7 WC goals in the second half — bench options Guessand (+100) and Adingra (+160) are live 2nd-half darts off the bench.

🏆 Primary Pick — Diomande Goal or Assist

🦊 FOX SPORTS PRIMARY · ✅ LW STARTER · LEIPZIG · 7 WC CHANCES (MOST) · LIVERPOOL-BOUND Yan Diomande — To Score or Assist FOX Sports FD · -130 goal/assist · +145 pure scorer · ✅ Confirmed LW start · $10→$17.69 Goal/Assist · FD -130 $10→$17.69 FOX Sports: "I expect Diomande to have a huge match. Back Yan Diomande to record at least one goal or assist (-130)." 7 WC chances in 2 games — most at tournament. Confirmed LW starter. Against Curacao's 27-shots-allowed defence, he'll create and finish all match. -130 = $13 to win $10. Pure scorer: +145 ($10→$24.50). FOX Sports primary: Diomande goal/assist -130. 7 WC chances, confirmed starter. $10→$17.69.

⚽ Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel

💎 JOINT-SHORTEST · BENCH 2H SPECIALIST · CIV 6/7 WC GOALS AFTER BREAK · EVEN MONEY Evann Guessand · Anytime Scorer ESPN FD +100 · Nice · bench · FGS +390 · 2+ Goals +500 · $10→$20 Anytime FD +100 even money Bench dart at even money. Racing Post: "Six of Ivory Coast's last seven World Cup goals have come after the break." Guessand entering at 65+ mins in a game already 2-0 = textbook scenario. Joint-shortest on the whole board at +100. $10→$20.

💎 JOINT-SHORTEST · ✅ CONFIRMED CF STARTER · NICE · DIRECT IN BOX · EVEN MONEY Ange-Yoan Bonny · CF · Anytime Scorer ESPN FD +100 · confirmed CF start · FGS +390 · 2+ Goals +500 · $10→$20 Anytime FD +100 even money Confirmed CF starter. Joint-shortest at even money. Against Curacao's 27-shots-allowed defence, Bonny's direct, physical play in the box will generate chances all match. Near-even money on a team predicted to win 3-0. $10→$20.

Oumar Diakité · +105 · Bench/sub · Nice FW · FGS +400 · $10→$20.50 Oumar Diakité · +105 +105 $10→$20.50 Bench forward at +105. Nice FW. Impact sub option — if the game opens up after an early CIV goal (as Covers expect), Diakité entering could push the score to 3-0+. $10→$20.50.

⭐ ✅ CONFIRMED STARTER · MAN UTD · SCORED 90' AT THIS VENUE vs ECU · 2G LAST 3 INTL Amad Diallo · Anytime Scorer ESPN FD +120 · confirmed start · scored at this venue · FGS +450 · $10→$22 +120 $10→$22 Confirmed starting. Scored the 90th-minute winner vs Ecuador at this exact venue. TNT: "Two goals in his last three international appearances." $10→$22.

💎 FOX STAR PICK · ✅ CONFIRMED LW · LEIPZIG · 7 WC CHANCES · LIVERPOOL-BOUND · $10→$24.50 Yan Diomande · Anytime Scorer ESPN FD +145 · confirmed LW start · FGS +550 · 2+ Goals +850 · $10→$24.50 +145 $10→$24.50 Pure scorer market. Diomande's -130 goal/assist is the FOX primary — but +145 anytime covers just goals. 7 chances created in 2 WC games, 9 club assists in 2025-26. SportsGambler explicit at +125 on some books. $10→$24.50.

🎯 Bench Darts — Adingra +160 · Seko Fofana +350 Adingra +160 ($10→$26): Squawka names him as the higher-priced parlay swing. Nottingham Forest, 2 qualifying goals. Late entry on a 4-0 scoreline. FGS +600. Seko Fofana +350 ($10→$45): Atalanta CM, bench only. Longshot — $5 dart on a multi-goal win with late entry. FGS +1200.

📋 Full Board & Ranked Picks — Curacao vs Ivory Coast · FanDuel 🦊 #1 — Diomande G/A -130 (FOX primary · confirmed · 7 WC chances · $10→$17.69) -130 💎 #2 — Bonny +100 (✅ CF starter · even money · $10→$20) +100 💎 #3 — Diallo +120 (✅ starter · scored at this venue vs ECU · $10→$22) +120 💎 #4 — Diomande +145 (pure scorer · ✅ LW · 7 WC chances · $10→$24.50) +145 🎯 #5 — Guessand +100 (bench · 2H specialist · CIV 6/7 WC goals after break · $10→$20) +100

FanDuel Sportsbook · Group E · Curacao vs Ivory Coast · 4PM ET TODAY · Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia Bet Anytime Scorers — Lineups Confirmed Diomande -130 G/A · Bonny +100 · Diallo +120 · Guessand +100 bench

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Board (Guessand +100, Bonny +100, Diakité +105, Diallo +120, Guiagon +145, Diomande +145, Adingra +160, Fofana +350) ESPN FD live board Jun 25 morning · FOX Sports: Diomande goal/assist -130 published Jun 25 · ✅ Confirmed XI: Fofana; Doué, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Diallo, Kessie, Sangaré, Oulai; Diomande, Bonny (101greatgoals/BBC/ITV) · ❌ Singo OUT · Must be 21+