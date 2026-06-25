Ivory Coast vs Curacao Prediction: Who's Will Score the First Goal in Today's World Cup

📖 How First Goalscorer Works on FanDuel

First Goalscorer: Your selected player must score the very first goal of the match. Own goals do not count — the next player to score after an own goal is credited. If no goal is scored, all FGS bets are void and stakes returned.

Bench players: FGS bets on bench players (Guessand, Diakité, Adingra) are only live if they enter the game before any goal is scored. Once the first goal goes in, any un-entered bench player's FGS bet is settled as a loss.

Why FGS over anytime? Roughly 3–4× the payout for the same player. Bonny is +100 anytime but +390 first goalscorer. Best suited to this match because Ivory Coast are expected to attack immediately against a Curacao side that must also open up — creating a strong early-goal environment.