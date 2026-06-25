Ivory Coast vs Curacao Prediction: Who's Will Score the First Goal in Today's World Cup

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🥇 FIRST GOALSCORER ODDS & PICKS · 4PM ET TODAY · LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD PHILLY · FOX SPORTS
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group E · Matchday 3 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook · ✅ Confirmed XIs
Curacao vs Ivory Coast: First Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Guessand +390 · Bonny +390 · Diakité +400 · Diallo +450 · Diomande +550 · ✅ Confirmed XIs · Covers: early CIV goal expected · Bonny +390 primary FGS pick
Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🥇 FGS KEY CONTEXT — IVORY COAST SCORED ONLY ONE WC GOAL FROM OPEN PLAY (DIALLO 90' vs ECU) · KESSIE 30' vs GER · BONNY ✅ CONFIRMED CF = BEST FIRST-SCORER POSITION · COVERS: EARLY GOAL EXPECTED
Covers: "If Ivory Coast gets a goal inside the first half hour, as I expect they will, then the match flow will make the Over a strong value." The FGS market rewards starters closest to goal from kick-off. Bonny +390 is the confirmed CF and leads the line from minute one — best position on the pitch to score first. Diomande (+550) drives from LW and is the most creative but plays wider.
✅ CONFIRMED XIs · IVC: Fofana; Doué, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Diallo, Kessie, Sangaré, Oulai; Diomande, Bonny · CUR: Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, L.Bacuna, J.Bacuna; Locadia
📖 How First Goalscorer Works on FanDuel
First Goalscorer: Your selected player must score the very first goal of the match. Own goals do not count — the next player to score after an own goal is credited. If no goal is scored, all FGS bets are void and stakes returned.
Bench players: FGS bets on bench players (Guessand, Diakité, Adingra) are only live if they enter the game before any goal is scored. Once the first goal goes in, any un-entered bench player's FGS bet is settled as a loss.
Why FGS over anytime? Roughly 3–4× the payout for the same player. Bonny is +100 anytime but +390 first goalscorer. Best suited to this match because Ivory Coast are expected to attack immediately against a Curacao side that must also open up — creating a strong early-goal environment.
🥇 Primary FGS Pick — Ange-Yoan Bonny +390
💎 ESPN FD +390 · ✅ CONFIRMED CF STARTER · NICE · BEST VALUE FGS CONFIRMED STARTER · $10→$49
Ange-Yoan Bonny
ESPN FD +390 FGS · Anytime +100 · Confirmed CF start · $10→$49
First Goalscorer · FD
+390
$10 wins $49 total
Bonny is the confirmed starting centre-forward — the player positioned closest to goal from the first whistle. Ivory Coast's direct 4-3-3 channels balls in behind and through the centre to the CF as its primary scoring mechanism. Against Curacao's back five who conceded from crosses and set plays against Germany, Bonny's penalty-box presence and direct running gives him the best chance of getting on the end of the first meaningful opportunity.
At +100 anytime, Bonny is joint-shortest on the whole scorer board — meaning the market thinks he's the most likely to score in this match. +390 FGS is roughly 3.9× that price, reflecting the extra precision required. Strong FGS value for a confirmed striker in a 4-3-3. Covers expects an early Ivory Coast goal. $10→$49.
Bonny +390 — primary FGS pick. Confirmed CF start · joint-shortest anytime (+100) = strong first-scorer value. $10→$49.
⚽ All First Goalscorer Picks — FanDuel
⭐ ✅ CONFIRMED STARTER · MAN UTD · SCORED AT THIS EXACT VENUE vs ECU · 2G LAST 3 INTL · $10→$55
Amad Diallo · +450 FGS
ESPN FD +450 · Anytime +120 · Confirmed start · $10→$55
Diallo is confirmed starting and scored the 90th-minute winner vs Ecuador at Lincoln Financial Field — this exact venue. Note that his only WC goal came in the 90th minute (a late FGS scenario, not an early one), which is why Bonny edges him for the primary FGS pick. However, his form, venue familiarity, and 2 goals in last 3 international appearances make him a strong secondary FGS play from the right wing. $10→$55.
💎 ✅ CONFIRMED LW · RB LEIPZIG · 7 WC CHANCES (MOST) · FOX SPORTS STAR · COVERS: EARLY GOAL · $10→$65
Yan Diomande · +550 FGS
ESPN FD +550 · Anytime +145 · FOX primary: goal/assist -130 · Confirmed LW start · $10→$65
Diomande is confirmed starting LW and is FOX Sports' headline overall pick (goal/assist -130). 7 chances created in 2 WC games — the most of any player at this tournament. His direct, progressive-carry style means he's the most likely to drive at Curacao's back five early and create the match's first moment. If he cuts inside from the left and converts one of his trademark drives in the opening 20 minutes, +550 ($10→$65) is a strong FGS return. The best value starter FGS dart.
Evann Guessand · +390 FGS · ⚠️ BENCH ONLY · Valid FGS only if enters before first goal · $10→$49
Evann Guessand · +390 FGS
⚠️ Guessand is on the bench — his +390 FGS only pays if he enters before any goal is scored AND scores first. Racing Post: "Six of Ivory Coast's last seven World Cup goals have come after the break." That 2nd-half pattern works against FGS for a bench player — by the time Guessand enters, it's likely 1-0 or 2-0 already. His +100 anytime is the stronger market. Only consider the FGS here if you believe it stays 0-0 until the 60th+ minute — a low-probability scenario given Curacao's defensive limitations. $10→$49.
Oumar Diakité · +400 FGS · ⚠️ BENCH · Same caveat as Guessand · $10→$50
Oumar Diakité · +400 FGS
Bench forward at +400 FGS — valid only if he enters before any goal. Same FGS logic applies as Guessand. If Fae makes a very early tactical change (heat, injury) and Diakité enters before the first goal, +400 is live. Otherwise anytime +105 is the better market for him. $10→$50.
Simon Adingra · +600 FGS · ⚠️ BENCH · Squawka dart · Nott. Forest · $10→$70
Simon Adingra · +600 FGS
Bench dart at +600 FGS. Squawka names Adingra as the higher-priced parlay swing from the bench. If he enters early (Fae has used him in the 83rd minute in both previous games) and somehow the match is goalless at that point, +600 is live. $5 max. $5→$35.
🇨🇼 Curacao FGS Longshots — requires Curacao to score the first goal of the match
For any Curacao player to win the FGS market, Curacao must score the game's first goal — which means holding Ivory Coast scoreless in the opening phase. Room's 15-save heroics vs Ecuador make this conceivable but unlikely against a more clinical attack.
J. Bacuna · +2500 FGS · ✅ confirmed AM · 14G in 52 caps · 4 WC shots · $5 dart
T. Chong · check FD · ✅ confirmed AM · Curacao's best open-play threat
Locadia · ~+11,000 FGS · ✅ fit to start · $2 maximum
📋 Full FGS Board & Ranked Picks — Curacao vs Ivory Coast · FanDuel
🥇 #1 — Bonny +390 · ✅ CF starter · best value confirmed starter · $10→$49
Confirmed CF from minute one · joint-shortest anytime (+100) · primary FGS pick
+390
⭐ #2 — Diallo +450 · ✅ starter · scored at this venue vs ECU · $10→$55
Venue history · confirmed start · his goal at Lincoln Financial Field provides strong FGS narrative
+450
💎 #3 — Diomande +550 · ✅ LW starter · 7 WC chances · FOX primary · Covers early goal · $10→$65
Most creative player on the pitch · best value dart among starters
+550
Guessand +390 · ⚠️ bench only · valid FGS if enters before first goal · 2nd half trend works against this
+390
Diakité +400 · ⚠️ bench only · early entry dart · $10→$50
+400
Guiagon +550 · ⚠️ bench · $10→$65
+550
Adingra +600 · ⚠️ bench · Squawka dart · $5 max · $5→$35
+600
Seko Fofana +1200 · ⚠️ bench CM · Atalanta · longshot $5 only
+1200
J. Bacuna +2500 · Locadia ~+11,000 · Chong (check FD) · CUR longshots — requires CUR score first
+2500+
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · Group E · Curacao vs Ivory Coast · 4PM ET TODAY · Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia
Bet First Goalscorer Now
Bonny +390 · Diallo +450 · Diomande +550 · Adingra +600 dart
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · FGS board (Guessand +390, Bonny +390, Diakité +400, Diallo +450, Guiagon +550, Diomande +550, Adingra +600, Fofana +1200) ESPN FD live board Jun 25 · ✅ Confirmed XI (101greatgoals/BBC/ITV): Fofana; Doué, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Diallo, Kessie, Sangaré, Oulai; Diomande, Bonny · ⚠️ Bench FGS caveat: Guessand/Diakité/Adingra/Fofana valid only if they enter before the first goal · Own goals do not count — next scorer credited · ❌ Singo OUT · Must be 21+ · PROBLEM? 1-800-GAMBLER