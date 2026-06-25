Ecuador vs Germany Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

Ecuador vs Germany Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel ⚽ ⚽ ANYTIME GOALSCORER ODDS & PICKS · 4PM ET TODAY · METLIFE STADIUM NJ · ODDS MOVED AFTER NAGELSMANN CONFIRMS NO ROTATION FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group E · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Nagelsmann confirmed minimal rotation Ecuador vs Germany: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks Havertz +145 · Undav +145 · Woltemade +165 · Wirtz +190 · Musiala +200 · Valencia +270 · Odds tightened after Nagelsmann confirmed Havertz/Wirtz/Musiala all start Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ 🇪🇨 Ecuador ML · FD +300 Draw +320 · Germany -130 Havertz +145 · Undav +145 anytime · FanDuel 🇩🇪 Germany ML · FD -130 🚨 ODDS TIGHTENED MORNING OF GAME — HAVERTZ/UNDAV MOVED +180 → +145 · WIRTZ +235 → +190 · MUSIALA +245 → +200 AFTER NAGELSMANN CONFIRMED FULL ATTACK STARTS Nagelsmann: "With Kai [Havertz], Jamal [Musiala]... we want to win." The market responded immediately — every German attacker tightened 35-45 points. Havertz is now the confirmed +145 primary — no more uncertainty. ✅ CONFIRMED: Havertz ST · Wirtz LAM · Musiala CAM · Sané RAM · Neuer GK (Nagelsmann press conf) · Undav BENCH · ❌ Schlotterbeck/Brown OUT · ❌ Páez SUSP (ECU) 📊 Why the odds moved — the Nagelsmann effect Havertz and Undav moved from +180 to +145 each. Wirtz from +235 to +190. Musiala from +245 to +200. The market now prices Germany's full starting attack with certainty. The Havertz vs Undav debate is settled — Havertz starts, Undav is bench. Both are +145. Havertz is the confirmed-starter primary pick. Undav is the high-value bench dart (3 WC goals in 57 mins — check FD for live bench price). 🏆 Primary Scorer Pick — Kai Havertz 💎 CONFIRMED STARTING ST · NAGELSMANN NAMED HIM · ARSENAL · 2 WC GOALS · SQUAWKA/CBS PRIMARY Kai Havertz — Anytime Scorer ESPN FD +145 · FOX Sports +175 · Arsenal · confirmed ST · 2 WC goals · FGS +500 · $10→$24.50 Anytime · FD +145 $10→$24.50 Nagelsmann named Havertz explicitly. RotoWire: "Kai Havertz leading the line." Squawka: "The Arsenal forward is the shortest-priced anytime scorer... two clean strikes through the group stage and the kind of late-arrival movement Ecuador's back line has struggled to track." 2 WC goals. No uncertainty. $10→$24.50. FOX Sports has him at +175 — FD is live at +145. Havertz +145 — confirmed starter, primary pick. No debate. $10→$24.50. ⚽ Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel ⚠️ BENCH · 3 WC G IN 57 MINS · EQUAL PRICE · CHECK FD BENCH PRICE · $10→$24.50 Deniz Undav · Bench · Anytime Scorer ESPN FD +145 · Stuttgart · BENCH · 3 WC goals 57 mins · enters ~60-70 mins +145 bench · check FD Bench but at equal +145 — market values him same as Havertz who starts. Racing Post: "3 WC goals in just 57 minutes at the World Cup." Nagelsmann: "I understand every discussion about Deniz having earned his place." Will enter ~60-70 mins. Check FD for updated live bench price. High-value play if entering a game already 1-0 Germany. $10→$24.50. Woltemade · Bench · +165 · Werder Bremen · FGS +550 · $10→$26.50 Nick Woltemade · +165 +165 $10→$26.50 Bench at +165. Werder Bremen forward. Late entry dart — if Germany win comfortably, Woltemade entering alongside Undav in the final 20 mins is a realistic scenario. $10→$26.50. 💎 ✅ CONFIRMED LAM · LEVERKUSEN · xG 1.17 · 2.5 SHOTS/GAME · PARLAY ADD WITH HAVERTZ · $10→$29 Florian Wirtz · Anytime Scorer ESPN FD +190 · confirmed LAM · tightened from +235 · FGS +600 · $10→$29 +190 $10→$29 Confirmed starting LAM (tightened from +235). Squawka: "The Bayer Leverkusen 10 — tournament's most consistent chance creator." Covers: "xG 1.17, averaging 2.5 shots per game — value to score coming into open spaces when Ecuador push forward." Primary parlay add: Havertz +145 + Wirtz +190 = ~+570 combined. $10→$29. 💎 ✅ CONFIRMED CAM · BAYERN · NAMED BY NAGELSMANN · 5G RECENT RUN · BEST VALUE STARTER · $10→$30 Jamal Musiala · Anytime Scorer ESPN FD +200 · Bayern · confirmed CAM · 5 goals recent run · FGS +650 · $10→$30 +200 $10→$30 Confirmed CAM (tightened from +245). Nagelsmann named him: "With Jamal [Musiala]..." Best value of the confirmed starters at +200 given his 5-goal recent run and half-space movement behind Havertz. $10→$30. Sané +245 (✅ RAM confirmed · pace in behind ECU) · Valencia +270 (ECU dart · 49 intl G) Sané +245 · Valencia +270 +245/+270 Sané +245 ($10→$34.50): Confirmed starting RAM. Bayern pace-merchant who exploits the space behind Ecuador's advancing fullbacks. Germany 3-goal scenario = Sané live. Valencia +270 ($10→$37): Ecuador's captain and only scoring route (Páez suspended). 49 intl goals. Yahoo/Squawka explicit dart. BTTS-yes parlay anchor. Small stake play. 📋 Full Board & Ranked Picks — Ecuador vs Germany · FanDuel 💎 #1 — Havertz +145 (✅ confirmed ST · Nagelsmann explicit · 2 WC goals · Squawka · $10→$24.50) FGS +500 · tightened from +180 · no more uncertainty +145 💎 #2 — Wirtz +190 (✅ confirmed LAM · xG 1.17 · parlay with Havertz · $10→$29) FGS +600 · tightened from +235 · tournament's best creator +190 💎 #3 — Musiala +200 (✅ confirmed CAM · Bayern · named by Nagelsmann · 5G recent · $10→$30) FGS +650 · best value of confirmed starters +200 ⚠️ #4 — Undav +145 (bench · 3 WC G 57 mins · enters ~60-70 · check FD live bench price · $10→$24.50) +145 🎯 #5 — Valencia +270 (ECU only scorer route · 49 intl G · Páez susp · BTTS anchor · $10→$37) +270 FanDuel Sportsbook · Group E · Ecuador vs Germany · 4PM ET TODAY · MetLife Stadium NJ Bet Anytime Scorers — Havertz Confirmed Starting Havertz +145 · Wirtz +190 · Musiala +200 · Undav +145 bench · Valencia +270 Bet Now All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Board (Havertz +145, Undav +145, Woltemade +165, Wirtz +190, Beier +190, Musiala +200, Sané +245, Valencia +270) ESPN FD live board Jun 25 morning — tightened after Nagelsmann press conference · FGS board confirmed ESPN FD · ✅ Havertz/Wirtz/Musiala/Sané/Neuer confirmed starting — Nagelsmann (RotoWire/Bavarian Football Works) · ⚠️ Undav bench — check FD for live price · ❌ Schlotterbeck/Brown OUT · ❌ Páez SUSP (ECU) · Must be 21+

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