Ecuador vs Germany Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇪🇨
Ecuador ML · FD
+300
Draw +320 · Germany -130
Havertz +145 · Undav +145
anytime · FanDuel
🇩🇪
Germany ML · FD
-130
🚨 ODDS TIGHTENED MORNING OF GAME — HAVERTZ/UNDAV MOVED +180 → +145 · WIRTZ +235 → +190 · MUSIALA +245 → +200 AFTER NAGELSMANN CONFIRMED FULL ATTACK STARTS
Nagelsmann: "With Kai [Havertz], Jamal [Musiala]... we want to win." The market responded immediately — every German attacker tightened 35-45 points. Havertz is now the confirmed +145 primary — no more uncertainty.
Havertz and Undav moved from +180 to +145 each. Wirtz from +235 to +190. Musiala from +245 to +200. The market now prices Germany's full starting attack with certainty. The Havertz vs Undav debate is settled — Havertz starts, Undav is bench. Both are +145. Havertz is the confirmed-starter primary pick. Undav is the high-value bench dart (3 WC goals in 57 mins — check FD for live bench price).
🏆 Primary Scorer Pick — Kai Havertz
💎 CONFIRMED STARTING ST · NAGELSMANN NAMED HIM · ARSENAL · 2 WC GOALS · SQUAWKA/CBS PRIMARY
Kai Havertz — Anytime Scorer
ESPN FD +145 · FOX Sports +175 · Arsenal · confirmed ST · 2 WC goals · FGS +500 · $10→$24.50
Anytime · FD
+145
$10→$24.50
Nagelsmann named Havertz explicitly. RotoWire: "Kai Havertz leading the line." Squawka: "The Arsenal forward is the shortest-priced anytime scorer... two clean strikes through the group stage and the kind of late-arrival movement Ecuador's back line has struggled to track." 2 WC goals. No uncertainty. $10→$24.50. FOX Sports has him at +175 — FD is live at +145.
Havertz +145 — confirmed starter, primary pick. No debate. $10→$24.50.
⚽ Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel
⚠️ BENCH · 3 WC G IN 57 MINS · EQUAL PRICE · CHECK FD BENCH PRICE · $10→$24.50
Deniz Undav · Bench · Anytime Scorer
ESPN FD +145 · Stuttgart · BENCH · 3 WC goals 57 mins · enters ~60-70 mins
+145
bench · check FD
Bench but at equal +145 — market values him same as Havertz who starts. Racing Post: "3 WC goals in just 57 minutes at the World Cup." Nagelsmann: "I understand every discussion about Deniz having earned his place." Will enter ~60-70 mins. Check FD for updated live bench price. High-value play if entering a game already 1-0 Germany. $10→$24.50.
Confirmed starting LAM (tightened from +235). Squawka: "The Bayer Leverkusen 10 — tournament's most consistent chance creator." Covers: "xG 1.17, averaging 2.5 shots per game — value to score coming into open spaces when Ecuador push forward." Primary parlay add: Havertz +145 + Wirtz +190 = ~+570 combined. $10→$29.
💎 ✅ CONFIRMED CAM · BAYERN · NAMED BY NAGELSMANN · 5G RECENT RUN · BEST VALUE STARTER · $10→$30
Confirmed CAM (tightened from +245). Nagelsmann named him: "With Jamal [Musiala]..." Best value of the confirmed starters at +200 given his 5-goal recent run and half-space movement behind Havertz. $10→$30.
Sané +245 (✅ RAM confirmed · pace in behind ECU) · Valencia +270 (ECU dart · 49 intl G)
Sané +245 · Valencia +270
+245/+270
Sané +245 ($10→$34.50): Confirmed starting RAM. Bayern pace-merchant who exploits the space behind Ecuador's advancing fullbacks. Germany 3-goal scenario = Sané live. Valencia +270 ($10→$37): Ecuador's captain and only scoring route (Páez suspended). 49 intl goals. Yahoo/Squawka explicit dart. BTTS-yes parlay anchor. Small stake play.
📋 Full Board & Ranked Picks — Ecuador vs Germany · FanDuel
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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