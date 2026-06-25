Curacao vs Ivory Coast Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions World Cup 2026 Group E

Curacao vs Ivory Coast Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 Group E | FanDuel
✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS & FORMATIONS — 4PM ET TODAY · LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD · PHILADELPHIA · GROUP E
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group E · Matchday 3 · Official Starting XIs · FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Curacao vs Ivory Coast:
Confirmed Lineups & Formations
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast 4-3-3 · Fofana; Doué, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Diallo, Kessie, Sangaré, Oulai; Diomande · Bonny — ❌ Singo OUT · Ndicka bench 🇨🇼 Curacao 5-4-1 · Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, L.Bacuna, J.Bacuna; Locadia ✅
Thursday June 25, 2026 ·
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
✅ OFFICIAL STARTING XIs CONFIRMED — SOURCE: 101greatgoals · BBC · ITV · Goal.com OFFICIAL TEAM SHEETS
IVC: Yahia Fofana; Guela Doué, Odilon Kossounou, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan; Amad Diallo, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangaré, Christ Inao Oulai; Yan Diomande, Ange-Yoan Bonny CUR: Eloy Room; Joshua Brenet, Jurien Gaari, Armando Obispo, Sherel Floranus, Deveron Fonville; Tahith Chong, Livano Comenencia, Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna; Jürgen Locadia
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast — 4-3-3 Formation
4-3-3
Emerse Fae · Win = R16 certain · Draw = R16 if Germany win/draw
❌ Singo OUT · Doué at RB
Ndicka bench · Wahi bench
✅ CONFIRMED
4-3-3 · Fae
DIOMANDE
LW · RB Leipzig
+145 FD anytime
#10 · Liverpool-bound
BONNY
CF · Nice
+100 FD anytime
#9 · confirmed start
DIALLO
RW · Man Utd
+120 FD anytime
#15 · 90' WC winner
KESSIE (c)
CM · Al-Ahli
#8 · scored vs GER (30')
SANGARÉ
DM · Nott. Forest
#18
#7 KOSSOUNOU
CB · Atalanta
#17 DOUÉ
RB (covers Singo❌)
4-3-3 · Emerse Fae · ❌ Singo OUT (hamstring) → Doué covers RB · Ndicka bench only · IVC 6/7 WC goals in 2nd half · 7 WC chances (Diomande — most at tournament)
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast Bench · Emerse Fae
Guessand FW · +100 FD
Wahi FW ✅ returns
Adingra FW · +160 FD
Diakité FW · +105 FD
Ndicka CB (bench only)
O. Diomande CB
S. Fofana CM · +350 FD
Guiagon FW · +145 FD
❌ Singo OUT
🇨🇼 Curacao — 5-4-1 Formation
5-4-1
Dick Advocaat · Identical to Ecuador game · MUST WIN
Room & L.Bacuna — 75th caps 🏆
Locadia ✅ fit to start
✅ CONFIRMED
5-4-1 · Advocaat
LOCADIA ✅
ST · fit to start
#9 · lone striker
T. CHONG
#7 · AM · Sheff Utd
COMENENCIA
#11 · CM · scored vs GER
L.BACUNA (c)
#8 · CM · 75th cap 🏆
J.BACUNA
#6 · AM · 14G/52 caps
#1 E. ROOM 🧤
GK · Miami FC · 75th cap 🏆 · 15 WC saves
5-4-1 identical to Ecuador game · Locadia fit to start · Room & L.Bacuna — joint WC record 75th caps · MUST WIN to stay alive
🇨🇼 Curacao Bench · Dick Advocaat
S. Hansen FW
Kastaneer FW
Noslin FW
Bazoer MF
Martha MF
Antonisse MF
Van Eijma CB
Doornbusch GK
📰 Key Team News
🇨🇮 ❌ WILFRIED SINGO — OUT (hamstring injury vs Germany)
Galatasaray right-back forced off in the Germany game, ruled out here. Guela Doué (Monaco) covers at RB — a positional shift from his usual CB role.
🇨🇮 ⚠️ EVAN NDICKA — BENCH ONLY (returned to training, not ready to start)
Roma CB resumed training after thigh injury but Fae has kept faith in the Kossounou–Agbadou partnership. Ndicka is available as a bench option only.
🇨🇮 ✅ ELYE WAHI — RETURNS TO BENCH (absent vs Germany, visa issues resolved)
Nice striker returns to the squad after missing the Germany fixture. 15 goals in 2025-26 at club level. Available as 2nd-half impact option alongside Guessand.
🇨🇼 ✅ JÜRGEN LOCADIA — FIT TO START (knock vs Ecuador, passed fitness test)
Came off late against Ecuador with a knock but has passed his fitness test and retains his starting spot as the lone striker. Critical for Curacao's counter-attack threat.
🏆 MILESTONE: ELOY ROOM & LEANDRO BACUNA — 75TH INTERNATIONAL CAPS TODAY
Both players earn their record-equalling 75th Curacao cap today. Room already made WC history with 15 saves vs Ecuador — equalling the all-time record for saves in a regulation WC game.
⚽ FanDuel Scorer Odds — Confirmed Starting XIs
Guessand (bench) · Bonny ✅ CF start +100
Diakité (bench) +105
Diallo ✅ RW start · scored at this venue vs ECU +120
Guiagon (bench) +145
Diomande ✅ LW start · 7 WC chances · FOX primary +145
Adingra (bench) +160
S. Fofana (bench CM) +350
FanDuel Sportsbook · Group E · Curacao vs Ivory Coast · 4PM ET TODAY · Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia
Bet Now — Official Lineups Confirmed
Bonny +100 · Diallo +120 · Diomande +145 · IVC -400 ML
Bet Now
All odds via
FanDuel Sportsbook · ✅ Confirmed XIs: Ivory Coast (4-3-3) — Fofana; Doué, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Diallo, Kessie, Sangaré, Inao Oulai; Diomande, Bonny (101greatgoals/BBC/ITV/Goal.com) · Curacao (5-4-1) — Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, L.Bacuna, J.Bacuna; Locadia (Sports Mole/101greatgoals) · ❌ Singo OUT · Ndicka bench only · Wahi bench ✅ · Locadia ✅ fit · Room & L.Bacuna 75th caps · Scorer odds ESPN FD confirmed (Jun 25) · Must be 21+
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