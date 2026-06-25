Curacao vs Ivory Coast Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions World Cup 2026 Group E

Curacao vs Ivory Coast Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 Group E | FanDuel ✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS & FORMATIONS — 4PM ET TODAY · LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD · PHILADELPHIA · GROUP E FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group E · Matchday 3 · Official Starting XIs · FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Curacao vs Ivory Coast: Confirmed Lineups & Formations 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast 4-3-3 · Fofana; Doué, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Diallo, Kessie, Sangaré, Oulai; Diomande · Bonny — ❌ Singo OUT · Ndicka bench

🇨🇼 Curacao 5-4-1 · Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, L.Bacuna, J.Bacuna; Locadia ✅ Thursday June 25, 2026 · Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ ✅ OFFICIAL STARTING XIs CONFIRMED — SOURCE: 101greatgoals · BBC · ITV · Goal.com OFFICIAL TEAM SHEETS IVC: Yahia Fofana; Guela Doué, Odilon Kossounou, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan; Amad Diallo, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangaré, Christ Inao Oulai; Yan Diomande, Ange-Yoan Bonny

CUR: Eloy Room; Joshua Brenet, Jurien Gaari, Armando Obispo, Sherel Floranus, Deveron Fonville; Tahith Chong, Livano Comenencia, Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna; Jürgen Locadia 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast — 4-3-3 Formation 4-3-3 Emerse Fae · Win = R16 certain · Draw = R16 if Germany win/draw ❌ Singo OUT · Doué at RB Ndicka bench · Wahi bench ✅ CONFIRMED 4-3-3 · Fae DIOMANDE LW · RB Leipzig +145 FD anytime #10 · Liverpool-bound BONNY CF · Nice +100 FD anytime #9 · confirmed start DIALLO RW · Man Utd +120 FD anytime #15 · 90' WC winner KESSIE (c) CM · Al-Ahli #8 · scored vs GER (30') SANGARÉ DM · Nott. Forest #18 INAO OULAI CM · Roma #26 #3 KONAN LB #20 AGBADOU CB · Reims #7 KOSSOUNOU CB · Atalanta #17 DOUÉ RB (covers Singo❌) #1 Y. FOFANA GK · Monaco 4-3-3 · Emerse Fae · ❌ Singo OUT (hamstring) → Doué covers RB · Ndicka bench only · IVC 6/7 WC goals in 2nd half · 7 WC chances (Diomande — most at tournament) 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast Bench · Emerse Fae Guessand FW · +100 FD Wahi FW ✅ returns Adingra FW · +160 FD Diakité FW · +105 FD Ndicka CB (bench only) O. Diomande CB S. Fofana CM · +350 FD Guiagon FW · +145 FD ❌ Singo OUT 🇨🇼 Curacao — 5-4-1 Formation 5-4-1 Dick Advocaat · Identical to Ecuador game · MUST WIN Room & L.Bacuna — 75th caps 🏆 Locadia ✅ fit to start ✅ CONFIRMED 5-4-1 · Advocaat LOCADIA ✅ ST · fit to start #9 · lone striker T. CHONG #7 · AM · Sheff Utd COMENENCIA #11 · CM · scored vs GER L.BACUNA (c) #8 · CM · 75th cap 🏆 J.BACUNA #6 · AM · 14G/52 caps #2 BRENET RWB #4 GAARI CB #5 OBISPO CB · PSV #3 FLORANUS CB #15 FONVILLE LWB #1 E. ROOM 🧤 GK · Miami FC · 75th cap 🏆 · 15 WC saves 5-4-1 identical to Ecuador game · Locadia fit to start · Room & L.Bacuna — joint WC record 75th caps · MUST WIN to stay alive 🇨🇼 Curacao Bench · Dick Advocaat S. Hansen FW Kastaneer FW Noslin FW Bazoer MF Martha MF Antonisse MF Van Eijma CB Doornbusch GK 📰 Key Team News 🇨🇮 ❌ WILFRIED SINGO — OUT (hamstring injury vs Germany) Galatasaray right-back forced off in the Germany game, ruled out here. Guela Doué (Monaco) covers at RB — a positional shift from his usual CB role. 🇨🇮 ⚠️ EVAN NDICKA — BENCH ONLY (returned to training, not ready to start) Roma CB resumed training after thigh injury but Fae has kept faith in the Kossounou–Agbadou partnership. Ndicka is available as a bench option only. 🇨🇮 ✅ ELYE WAHI — RETURNS TO BENCH (absent vs Germany, visa issues resolved) Nice striker returns to the squad after missing the Germany fixture. 15 goals in 2025-26 at club level. Available as 2nd-half impact option alongside Guessand. 🇨🇼 ✅ JÜRGEN LOCADIA — FIT TO START (knock vs Ecuador, passed fitness test) Came off late against Ecuador with a knock but has passed his fitness test and retains his starting spot as the lone striker. Critical for Curacao's counter-attack threat. 🏆 MILESTONE: ELOY ROOM & LEANDRO BACUNA — 75TH INTERNATIONAL CAPS TODAY Both players earn their record-equalling 75th Curacao cap today. Room already made WC history with 15 saves vs Ecuador — equalling the all-time record for saves in a regulation WC game. ⚽ FanDuel Scorer Odds — Confirmed Starting XIs Guessand (bench) · Bonny ✅ CF start +100 Diakité (bench) +105 Diallo ✅ RW start · scored at this venue vs ECU +120 Guiagon (bench) +145 Diomande ✅ LW start · 7 WC chances · FOX primary +145 Adingra (bench) +160 S. Fofana (bench CM) +350 FanDuel Sportsbook · Group E · Curacao vs Ivory Coast · 4PM ET TODAY · Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia Bet Now — Official Lineups Confirmed Bonny +100 · Diallo +120 · Diomande +145 · IVC -400 ML Bet Now All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · ✅ Confirmed XIs: Ivory Coast (4-3-3) — Fofana; Doué, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Diallo, Kessie, Sangaré, Inao Oulai; Diomande, Bonny (101greatgoals/BBC/ITV/Goal.com) · Curacao (5-4-1) — Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, L.Bacuna, J.Bacuna; Locadia (Sports Mole/101greatgoals) · ❌ Singo OUT · Ndicka bench only · Wahi bench ✅ · Locadia ✅ fit · Room & L.Bacuna 75th caps · Scorer odds ESPN FD confirmed (Jun 25) · Must be 21+

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