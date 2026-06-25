Germany vs Ecuador Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal in Today's World Cup Match

Ecuador vs Germany First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
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🥇 FIRST GOALSCORER ODDS & PICKS · 4PM ET TODAY · METLIFE STADIUM NJ · GERMANY LED FIRST 30 MINS BOTH WC GAMES
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group E · Matchday 3 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Nagelsmann confirmed full attack
Ecuador vs Germany: First Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Havertz +500 · Undav +500 bench · Wirtz +600 · Musiala +650 · Sané +800 · Valencia +850 · Germany led inside 30 mins in BOTH WC games · Havertz confirmed ST · +500 primary FGS
Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
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Ecuador ML · FD
+300
Germany -130 · Draw +320
Havertz FGS +500 · Wirtz FGS +600
first goalscorer · FanDuel
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Germany ML · FD
-130
⚡ FGS KEY CONTEXT — GERMANY LED INSIDE FIRST 30 MINS IN BOTH WC GAMES (7-1 CUR · 2-1 CIV) · HAVERTZ ✅ CONFIRMED ST · NAGELSMANN: "WE WANT TO WIN" · ECUADOR NEVER SCORED AT THIS WC · CLEANEST EARLY-GOAL SETUP ON THE SLATE
TopendsportsUS: "Germany strike early and often. They led inside the opening half-hour against both Curaçao and Ivory Coast." Havertz is confirmed starting striker — the focal point of Germany's attack from the first minute. That combination of confirmed starter + early-scoring team + goalless opposition makes this the strongest FGS environment of the day. Havertz +500 is the primary pick.
📖 How First Goalscorer Works on FanDuel — Key Rules
First Goalscorer: Your selected player must score the very first goal of the match. Own goals do not count — the next player to score after an own goal is credited. If no goal is scored, all FGS bets are void and stakes returned.
Bench players: FGS bets on Undav, Woltemade and Beier are only live if they enter the game before any goal is scored. Once the first goal goes in, a bench player's FGS bet settles as a loss.
Why this match is a strong FGS environment: Germany led inside 30 minutes in both previous WC games. Havertz is confirmed starting striker. Ecuador have scored zero WC goals. The implied probability of a German early goal is as high as it gets at this tournament — which is exactly when FGS over anytime offers the best relative value.
🥇 Primary FGS Pick — Kai Havertz +500
💎 ESPN FD +500 · ✅ CONFIRMED STARTING ST · ARSENAL · 2 WC GOALS · NAGELSMANN NAMED HIM · GER LED FIRST 30 MINS IN BOTH WC GAMES · $10→$60
Havertz is the confirmed starting striker — the focal point of Germany's attack from minute one. Nagelsmann was explicit: "With Kai [Havertz]... we want to win." RotoWire confirmed: "Kai Havertz leading the line." Germany led inside the first 30 minutes against both Curacao (scored early in a 7-1 win) and Ivory Coast (Kessie scored at 30', then Undav twice in the 2nd half). That early-scoring pattern, with Havertz as the central striker receiving the first crosses and knock-downs, makes him the primary FGS play.
Squawka: "The Arsenal forward is the shortest-priced anytime scorer on the board... the kind of late-arrival movement Ecuador's three-man back line has struggled to track." He has scored in both WC games. At +145 anytime vs +500 FGS, the market offers roughly 3.4× the payout for the same player to score the very first goal. Against Ecuador who have never scored at this tournament, the early-German-goal scenario is highly probable. $10→$60.
Havertz +500 — primary FGS pick. Confirmed ST · Germany 2/2 early leads at this WC · 2 WC goals · Nagelsmann named him. $10→$60.
⚽ All First Goalscorer Picks — FanDuel
⚠️ BENCH · 3 WC GOALS IN 57 MINS · VALID FGS ONLY IF ENTERS BEFORE FIRST GOAL · CHECK FD LIVE · $10→$60
Deniz Undav · +500 FGS · Bench
ESPN FD +500 · Bench · 3 WC goals 57 mins · enters ~60-70 mins · Anytime +145
FGS · FD
+500
bench caveat
⚠️ Bench caveat: Undav's +500 FGS is only live if he enters before any goal is scored. He's expected on around 60-70 minutes — by which point Germany is likely already ahead. The realistic FGS scenario: it's 0-0 at 55 mins (perhaps Ecuador hold firm), Undav enters, and scores the opener. Given Germany's early-goal history, that's a low-probability route. His anytime +145 is the play; FGS is a micro-dart only. Racing Post: "3 WC goals in just 57 minutes." $10→$60.
Nick Woltemade · +550 FGS · ⚠️ Bench · valid only if enters before first goal · $10→$65
Nick Woltemade · +550 FGS
+550
bench · $10→$65
Bench at +550 FGS. Same bench caveat — only valid FGS if he enters before any goal. Werder Bremen, yet to score at this WC. Small bench dart if you believe it stays goalless past the 60th minute. $10→$65.
Confirmed starting LAM. Covers: "Florian Wirtz has had a higher xG (1.17) than both Musiala and Sané, averaging 2.5 shots per game, and should be able to find space coming in from the left when Ecuador push forward." Squawka: "The tournament's most consistent chance creator." Wirtz driving from the left and cutting inside on his right foot to finish — the signature German goal type — is the most natural FGS scenario beyond Havertz. At +600 ($10→$70), he's the top value FGS dart among confirmed starters.
💎 ✅ CONFIRMED CAM · BAYERN · NAMED BY NAGELSMANN · LATE-ARRIVAL RUNS · $10→$75
Confirmed CAM, named by Nagelsmann. Bayern midfielder with 5 goals in recent run. Musiala interchanges with Wirtz from the half-spaces — his late-arriving runs into the box are a key feature of Germany's attack. If he ghosts in on a Wirtz lay-off and converts in the opening 20 minutes, +650 ($10→$75) is outstanding value. The highest FGS return among Germany's confirmed starting attackers. $10→$75.
Leroy Sané · +800 FGS · ✅ Confirmed RAM · Bayern · pace on counter · $10→$90
Leroy Sané · +800 FGS
+800
$10→$90
Confirmed starting RAM. Bavaria's pace weapon. When Ecuador push high chasing a goal they desperately need, Sané exploiting the space behind Estupiñán at LB on the counter is a realistic early-goal scenario. If he runs onto a Kimmich ball in behind and finishes in the 12th minute, +800 ($10→$90) is exceptional FGS value. Lower probability but strong return for the counter-attack FGS scenario.
The Ecuador FGS dart. Valencia is their captain and sole credible scoring outlet with Páez suspended. 49 international goals across 105 caps. For Valencia to win this FGS market, Ecuador must score the first goal of the match — which requires Germany to be shut out in the opening phase. Ecuador have scored zero goals in this tournament and Germany have started strongly in both games. This is a genuine longshot: $5 maximum stake. If Valencia converts a set piece or counter in the 15th minute, $5→$47.50. Worth a small stake for the price.
📋 Full FGS Board & Ranked Picks — Ecuador vs Germany · FanDuel
🥇 #1 — Havertz +500 · ✅ confirmed ST · Germany 2/2 early leads · 2 WC goals · $10→$60
Primary FGS pick · Nagelsmann named · Squawka primary scorer · no uncertainty
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · FGS board (Havertz +500, Undav +500, Woltemade +550, Wirtz +600, Musiala +650, Sané +800, Valencia +850) confirmed ESPN FD live board Jun 25 · ✅ Confirmed: Havertz ST / Wirtz LAM / Musiala CAM / Sané RAM / Neuer GK — Nagelsmann press conference (RotoWire/Bavarian Football Works Jun 25) · ⚠️ Bench FGS caveat: Undav/Woltemade/Beier valid only if they enter before the first goal · Own goals do not count — next scorer credited · No goalscorer +1600 · ❌ Schlotterbeck/Brown OUT · ❌ Páez SUSP (ECU) · Must be 21+ · PROBLEM? 1-800-GAMBLER
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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