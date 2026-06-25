Germany vs Ecuador Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal in Today's World Cup Match

📖 How First Goalscorer Works on FanDuel — Key Rules

First Goalscorer: Your selected player must score the very first goal of the match. Own goals do not count — the next player to score after an own goal is credited. If no goal is scored, all FGS bets are void and stakes returned.

Bench players: FGS bets on Undav, Woltemade and Beier are only live if they enter the game before any goal is scored. Once the first goal goes in, a bench player's FGS bet settles as a loss.

Why this match is a strong FGS environment: Germany led inside 30 minutes in both previous WC games. Havertz is confirmed starting striker. Ecuador have scored zero WC goals. The implied probability of a German early goal is as high as it gets at this tournament — which is exactly when FGS over anytime offers the best relative value.