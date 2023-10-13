Eastern Michigan vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Eastern Michigan vs Kent State Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Eastern Michigan: (-350) | Kent State: (+275)

Eastern Michigan: (-350) | Kent State: (+275) Spread: Eastern Michigan: -7.5 (-115) | Kent State: +7.5 (-105)

Eastern Michigan: -7.5 (-115) | Kent State: +7.5 (-105) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Eastern Michigan vs Kent State Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan's record against the spread is 3-2-0.

Eastern Michigan has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Eastern Michigan has had one game (of five) hit the over this season.

Kent State has but one win versus the spread this year.

Kent State has one win ATS (1-3) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been three Kent State games (out of five) that hit the over this season.

Eastern Michigan vs Kent State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (55.9%)

Eastern Michigan vs Kent State Point Spread

Eastern Michigan is favored by 7.5 points (-115 to cover) in this matchup. Kent State, the underdog, is -105.

Eastern Michigan vs Kent State Over/Under

The Eastern Michigan-Kent State game on October 14 has been given an over/under of 40.5 points. The over is -108 and the under is -112.

Eastern Michigan vs Kent State Moneyline

Eastern Michigan is a -350 favorite on the moneyline, while Kent State is a +275 underdog.

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Eastern Michigan 17.5 122 20.3 47 47.5 1 6 Kent State 13.3 131 35.3 125 51.1 3 6

Bet $5 on Eagles vs. Golden Flashes and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State analysis on FanDuel Research.