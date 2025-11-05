Eastern Michigan vs Bowling Green Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Eastern Michigan Eagles are up against the Bowling Green Falcons.
Eastern Michigan vs Bowling Green Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Eastern Michigan: (-126) | Bowling Green: (+108)
- Spread: Eastern Michigan: -2.5 (-105) | Bowling Green: +2.5 (-115)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Eastern Michigan vs Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Eastern Michigan is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Eastern Michigan is winless ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- This season, five of Eastern Michigan's nine games have hit the over.
- Bowling Green's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-5-0.
- Bowling Green is 4-1 as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.
- Of nine Bowling Green games so far this year, four have gone over the total.
Eastern Michigan vs Bowling Green Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Eagles win (57.8%)
Eastern Michigan vs Bowling Green Point Spread
Eastern Michigan is a 2.5-point favorite against Bowling Green. Eastern Michigan is -105 to cover the spread, and Bowling Green is -115.
Eastern Michigan vs Bowling Green Over/Under
Eastern Michigan versus Bowling Green, on Nov. 8, has an over/under of 50.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Eastern Michigan vs Bowling Green Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green reveal Eastern Michigan as the favorite (-126) and Bowling Green as the underdog (+108).
Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Eastern Michigan
|24.1
|86
|32.9
|127
|52.7
|9
|Bowling Green
|18.2
|120
|25.7
|88
|48.5
|9
Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Stadium: Rynearson Stadium
