Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will face the Ball State Cardinals in college football action on Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Eastern Michigan: (-132) | Ball State: (+110)

Eastern Michigan: (-132) | Ball State: (+110) Spread: Eastern Michigan: -2.5 (-110) | Ball State: +2.5 (-110)

Eastern Michigan: -2.5 (-110) | Ball State: +2.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Eastern Michigan has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of four Eastern Michigan games have hit the over this year.

Ball State has but one win versus the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more, Ball State has one win ATS (1-2) this year.

A pair of Ball State four games in 2023 have hit the over.

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (59.9%)

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Point Spread

Ball State is a 2.5-point underdog against Eastern Michigan. Ball State is -110 to cover the spread, and Eastern Michigan is -110.

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Over/Under

The over/under for the Eastern Michigan versus Ball State game on October 7 has been set at 43.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Moneyline

Eastern Michigan is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Ball State is a +110 underdog.

Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Eastern Michigan 16.2 128 22.4 51 48.5 1 5 Ball State 17.8 122 35.6 119 53.0 3 5

Bet $5 on Eagles vs. Cardinals and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State analysis on FanDuel Research.