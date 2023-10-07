Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game
The Eastern Michigan Eagles will face the Ball State Cardinals in college football action on Saturday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Eastern Michigan: (-132) | Ball State: (+110)
- Spread: Eastern Michigan: -2.5 (-110) | Ball State: +2.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Betting Trends
- Eastern Michigan has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Eastern Michigan has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- One of four Eastern Michigan games have hit the over this year.
- Ball State has but one win versus the spread this season.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or more, Ball State has one win ATS (1-2) this year.
- A pair of Ball State four games in 2023 have hit the over.
Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Eagles win (59.9%)
Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Point Spread
Ball State is a 2.5-point underdog against Eastern Michigan. Ball State is -110 to cover the spread, and Eastern Michigan is -110.
Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Over/Under
The over/under for the Eastern Michigan versus Ball State game on October 7 has been set at 43.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Moneyline
Eastern Michigan is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Ball State is a +110 underdog.
Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|Eastern Michigan
|16.2
|128
|22.4
|51
|48.5
|1
|5
|Ball State
|17.8
|122
|35.6
|119
|53.0
|3
|5
