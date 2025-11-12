Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Eastern Michigan Eagles face the Ball State Cardinals.

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Eastern Michigan: (-132) | Ball State: (+110)

Eastern Michigan: (-132) | Ball State: (+110) Spread: Eastern Michigan: -2.5 (-112) | Ball State: +2.5 (-108)

Eastern Michigan: -2.5 (-112) | Ball State: +2.5 (-108) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan's record against the spread is 6-4-0.

As a 2.5-point or greater favorite, Eastern Michigan has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

This season, five of Eastern Michigan's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Against the spread, Ball State is 6-3-0 this season.

Ball State's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or more is 3-3.

There have been three Ball State games (out of nine) that went over the total this season.

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Eagles win (50.5%)

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Point Spread

Eastern Michigan is a 2.5-point favorite against Ball State. Eastern Michigan is -112 to cover the spread, and Ball State is -108.

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Over/Under

A combined point total of 50.5 has been set for Eastern Michigan-Ball State on Nov. 15, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Moneyline

Eastern Michigan is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Ball State is a +110 underdog.

Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Eastern Michigan 24.4 77 31.7 128 52.4 10 Ball State 16.4 130 27.9 85 48.1 9

Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Stadium: Scheumann Stadium

