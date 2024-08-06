2024 Eastern Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The currently unranked Eastern Michigan Eagles are 1-1 so far this season. Their full results and 2024 schedule are outlined below.

Eastern Michigan 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ UMass Aug. 31 W 28-14 Minutemen (-2.5) 50.5 2 @ Washington Sept. 7 L 30-9 Huskies (-24.5) 48.5 3 Jacksonville State Sept. 14 - Eagles (-2.5) 49.5 4 St. Francis (PA) Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Kent State Sept. 28 - - - 7 Miami (OH) Oct. 12 - - - 8 Central Michigan Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Eastern Michigan Last Game

The Eagles were taken down by the Washington Huskies 30-9 in their most recent outing. Cole Snyder had 129 yards on 16-of-27 passing (59.3%) for the Eagles in that matchup against the Huskies, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. In the running game, Dontae McMillan totaled 33 rushing yards on eight carries (4.1 yards per carry). He added one catch for six yards. In the receiving game, Zyell Griffin had 35 yards on two catches (17.5 per reception) in that game.

Eastern Michigan Betting Insights

This is the first time this season Eastern Michigan is listed as the moneyline favorite.

The Eagles are the moneyline favorite in their first game this season.

Check out even more stats and analysis about Eastern Michigan on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Eastern Michigan Eagles on FanDuel today!