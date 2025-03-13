East Carolina vs UTSA Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament

The No. 6 seed East Carolina Pirates (18-13, 10-8 AAC) will take the court in the AAC tournament against the No. 11 seed UTSA Roadrunners (12-18, 6-12 AAC), Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET live on ESPNU.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

East Carolina vs. UTSA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Arena: Dickies Arena

East Carolina vs. UTSA Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: East Carolina win (56.7%)

Before you wager on Thursday's East Carolina-UTSA spread (East Carolina -2.5) or over/under (150.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

East Carolina vs. UTSA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

East Carolina has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

UTSA is 17-11-0 ATS this year.

UTSA covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 75% of the time. That's more often than East Carolina covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (35.3%).

At home, the Pirates sport a worse record against the spread (7-9-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-5-0).

The Roadrunners' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (6-6-0). On the road, it is .667 (10-5-0).

East Carolina is 8-10-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

UTSA has beaten the spread 12 times in 18 AAC games.

East Carolina vs. UTSA: Moneyline Betting Stats

East Carolina has won in 13, or 72.2%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Pirates have a mark of 12-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -146 or better on the moneyline.

UTSA has been the moneyline underdog 19 total times this season. UTSA has gone 5-14 in those games.

The Roadrunners are 3-12 (winning only 20% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that East Carolina has a 59.3% chance of pulling out a win.

East Carolina vs. UTSA Head-to-Head Comparison

East Carolina averages 76 points per game (118th in college basketball) while giving up 73.4 per outing (226th in college basketball). It has a +80 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 2.6 points per game.

RJ Felton leads East Carolina, recording 18.5 points per game (58th in the country).

UTSA has a +1 scoring differential, putting up 77.1 points per game (93rd in college basketball) and conceding 77.1 (315th in college basketball).

Amir Spears' 19.8 points per game leads UTSA and ranks 24th in the nation.

The Pirates prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. They are pulling down 34.5 rebounds per game (53rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31 per outing.

Felton's 6.5 rebounds per game lead the Pirates and rank 231st in college basketball play.

The 29.4 rebounds per game the Roadrunners accumulate rank 321st in the nation, 4.9 fewer than the 34.3 their opponents collect.

Jonnivius Smith's 7.4 rebounds per game lead the Roadrunners and rank 120th in college basketball.

East Carolina ranks 167th in college basketball with 96.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 167th in college basketball defensively with 92.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Roadrunners' 96.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 156th in college basketball, and the 96.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 271st in college basketball.

