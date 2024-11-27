East Carolina vs Navy Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

On Friday in college football, the East Carolina Pirates are up against the Navy Midshipmen.

East Carolina vs Navy Odds & Spread

Moneyline: East Carolina: (-130) | Navy: (+108)

East Carolina: (-130) | Navy: (+108) Spread: East Carolina: -2.5 (-112) | Navy: +2.5 (-108)

East Carolina: -2.5 (-112) | Navy: +2.5 (-108) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

East Carolina vs Navy Betting Trends

Against the spread, East Carolina is 5-5-0 this year.

East Carolina's ATS record as 2.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-2.

This season, six of East Carolina's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Navy's record against the spread in 2024 is 6-4-0.

Navy has won once ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been seven Navy games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.

East Carolina vs Navy Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Midshipmen win (65.3%)

East Carolina vs Navy Point Spread

East Carolina is favored by 2.5 points versus Navy. East Carolina is -112 to cover the spread, while Navy is -108.

East Carolina vs Navy Over/Under

The over/under for the East Carolina versus Navy game on Nov. 29 has been set at 55.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

East Carolina vs Navy Moneyline

East Carolina is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Navy is a +108 underdog.

East Carolina vs. Navy Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games East Carolina 33.6 28 27.3 82 56.5 11 Navy 32.1 55 23.5 35 49.4 10

East Carolina vs. Navy Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Stadium: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

