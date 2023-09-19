Eagles vs Buccaneers Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 3 - September 25

Monday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Eagles vs Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (66.8%)

Eagles vs Buccaneers Point Spread

The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites against the Buccaneers. The Eagles are -105 to cover the spread, while the Buccaneers are -115 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Buccaneers Over/Under

The over/under for the Eagles versus Buccaneers matchup on September 25 has been set at 46, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Eagles vs Buccaneers Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, +190 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -230 favorite despite being on the road.

Eagles vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

The Eagles' record against the spread last season was 8-9-0.

The Eagles had an ATS record of 7-8 as 5.5-point favorites or greater last year.

Out of 17 Philadelphia games last year, 10 hit the over.

The Buccaneers' record against the spread last year was 4-12-1.

Tampa Bay had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 5.5 points or more last season.

Last year, six of the Buccaneers' 17 games hit the over.

Eagles vs Buccaneers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: PHI: (-230) | TB: (+190)

Spread: PHI: -5.5 (-105) | TB: +5.5 (-115)

Total: 46 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

