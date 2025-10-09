Eagles at Giants Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football

Week 6 opens with an NFC East clash between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the Big Apple.

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

Eagles at Giants NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Jalen Hurts ($20,400 MVP/$13,600 FLEX) -- Jalen Hurts' dual-threat prowess makes him an elite MVP option on any single-game slate. Facing a Giants defense that ranks 28th overall by our schedule-adjusted numbers, Hurts has massive upside. His rushing yards prop is set at 40.5 yards, and he has multiple passing scores in three straight.

Saquon Barkley ($19,500 MVP/$13,000 FLEX) -- Along with Hurts, Saquon Barkley is likely to be the other chalk MVP. Big Blue ranks next to last in run D and has allowed the seventh-most FanDuel points per game to running backs (21.2). Barkley played the Giants once last year and shredded them for 176 rushing yards and a TD. His rushing plus receiving yards prop is 105.5, and he owns the game's shortest touchdown odds (-160).

A.J. Brown ($15,000 MVP/$10,000 FLEX) -- If you like your MVP wideouts to average more than 38.8 receiving yards per game, A.J. Brown isn't for you. But he's my favorite MVP pick tonight for two reasons -- he'll probably go overlooked, and it's a great matchup. The Giants' defense has allowed the second-most receiving yards per game to WRs (184.8), and we know Brown has the talent to take advantage. Whether or not he'll get the volume is the issue. I'm willing to take a shot on him tonight.

Jaxson Dart ($18,300 MVP/$12,200 FLEX) -- Jaxson Dart is another likely contrarian MVP who catches my eye. Dart figures to have a tough time through the air against a Philly defense ranked fifth versus the pass. But Dart has been on fire as a runner, averaging 54.5 rushing yards per game through two starts. A negative game script might end up resulting in more drop backs and scrambles, and his rushing yards prop is 37.5.

Flex Targets

Cam Skattebo ($11,000) -- Tyrone Tracy Jr. has practiced in a limited capacity this week, which hints at a TNF return. If Tracy is back, that'll dent Cam Skattebo's fantasy value. I have no clue how the backfield touches will shake out between the two, and FanDuel Sportsbook doesn't have props up for either. If forced to make a guess, I'd say Skattebo ends up in a 1A role with Tracy eased back into things, but it might be best to avoid this situation.

Wan'Dale Robinson ($8,400) -- Darius Slayton is expected to join Malik Nabers on the sideline, leaving Wan'Dale Robinson as the Giants' clear WR1. Robinson has seen 12 targets through two Dart starts, but his short-yardage role has led to those looks turning into just 44 yards. Volume may win out, though, as Dart has to throw to someone -- especially in a likely negative game script.

Philadelphia D/ST ($7,200) -- Facing a talented Philly defense on a short week in your third career start is a tall task for Dart. The Eagles have gone up against a lot of quality signal-callers this year. This will be their easiest matchup, and they should have chances for sacks and picks if the Eagles play with a lead.

Jake Elliott ($6,800) -- Jake Elliott makes a lot of sense at his salary. The Eagles are -108 to score over 24.5 points, so he should have plenty of kicking opportunities. He hasn't missed a field-goal or extra-point try this season.

Beaux Collins ($1,800) -- Given the Giants' injuries at WR, Beaux Collins should get some run. He saw three targets last week and played 38% of the snaps, and that was with Slayton logging a 75% snap rate. Plus, Collins' salary gives you a lot of flexibility with the rest of your lineup. Jalin Hyatt ($2,200) is worth a look, too.

