LeBron James Retirement Odds: Will He Retire Before the Next NBA Season?

LeBron James is gearing up for his 23rd NBA season.

This week, the Los Angeles Lakers star teased a major announcement on social media, calling it “The Second Decision” -- a nod to his 2010 televised special where he revealed his move to the Miami Heat. The post sparked speculation that he might be retiring.

Instead, "The Second Decision” turned out to be a lighthearted announcement of a new advertising partnership.

Still, with LeBron well into his second decade in the league, could the 2025-26 NBA season be his last year before retirement?

If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is now offering LeBron James' retirement betting odds. To see the latest lines, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the current betting odds as of October 9th below.

LeBron James Retirement Odds

Settled "Yes" if LeBron James announced retirement before October 21st, 2026.

Lebron James Announce Retirement by 2026-2027 Season Odds Yes +198 No -260

Where Can I Bet On LeBron James' Retirement?

You can bet on LeBron's retirement on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.