3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Thursday 10/9/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins

Both of these sides have played one game, and neither defense performed very well, putting me on over 5.5 goals.

Total Goals Over Oct 9 11:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Chicago Blackhawks gave up three goals and 3.72 expected goals (xG) -- per Natural Stat Trick -- in a 3-2 loss at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Florida racked up 18 high-danger chances, the most for any team in a game in this young season. Chicago permitted the fourth-most xG per 60 minutes last year at five on five (2.78), and while they're expected to be a little better this campaign, it may take some time for that to come to fruition.

Plus, the schedule makers didn't do the 'Hawks any favors by starting them off with road games at the Panthers and Boston Bruins.

Boston was a middle-of-the-road defense last year (18th in xG allowed per 60) and held the Washington Capitals to just one goal in their opener. But they were pretty fortunate against the Caps as they surrendered 4.33 xG, the most any team has allowed in a game yet this year.

On top of that, this clash with Chicago is a back-to-back for Boston. Not only should the Bruins be a little gassed, we'll likely see Joonas Korpisalo in net instead of Jeremy Swayman, who started on Wednesday.

I think it all adds up to a high-scoring affair.

New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres

After an underwhelming 2024-25 season, the New York Rangers struggled in their 2025-26 opener, falling 3-0 at home to the Pittsburgh Penguins. For tonight, New York is in basically a pick'em against the Buffalo Sabres, and I like the Sabres to get the win.

Moneyline Buffalo Sabres Oct 9 11:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Last season, these were two of the worst teams in the NHL as Buffalo ranked sixth-worst in xG for percentage (47.7%) while the Rangers (48.6%) were just two spots better. The Rangers -- with the caveat that it's been just one game -- look like they'll be a similar type of squad this season as they surrendered 4.18 xG and 14 high-danger chances to Pittsburgh.

This is Buffalo's opener, but I have some faith in them at home. In Buffalo a year ago, their xG for percentage jumped to a respectable 52.2%. The Rangers, meanwhile, had the 10th-worst xG for percentage on the road (47.0%).

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

Two of the better teams in the league -- both in the top eight for best Stanley Cup odds -- tangle tonight when the Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils. Home ice should be a big plus for Carolina.

Moneyline Carolina Hurricanes Oct 9 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

At home last year, Carolina owned the second-best xG for percentage (56.5%), and the place is sure to be rocking tonight for their season opener.

These two met up in the first round of last year's playoffs, and New Jersey lost all three games in Carolina. They played four times in the regular season, as well, and the home team won all four matchups, with Carolina taking their home games 5-2 and 4-2.

On top of that, the 'Canes should have an edge in net, as well. The expected starters are Jacob Markstrom for the Devils and Frederik Andersen for Carolina. Andersen finished last season with 0.41 goals saved above expected per 60 while Markstrom was at .07.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg SGP or parlay wager on any NHL games taking place on October 8th and 9th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.