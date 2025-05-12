Each Golfer's Past Results at Quail Hollow Entering the 2025 PGA Championship

The 2025 PGA Championship will be held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Quail Hollow hosted the 2017 PGA Championship, which Justin Thomas won by two shots.

Quail Hollow is also a common host on the PGA Tour, hosting an event since 2003 (the Wells Fargo Championship/Quail Hollow Championship/Wachovia Championship).

Overall, though, one golfer has stood out as a dominant force at Quail Hollow. This year, he's also won THE PLAYERS Championship and The Masters.

That's right: it's Rory McIlroy.

How well has Rory played at this course? And how has the rest of this week's field fared at Quail Hollow?

Rory McIlroy's History at Quail Hollow

Rory McIlroy has won four times at Quail Hollow Club (2010, 2015, 2021, and 2024) in 13 starts.

In those 13 starts, McIlroy has made 12 cuts, missing only in 2011 after a debut victory the year prior. Rory has 10 top-20s and 9 top-10s in those 13 starts.

Here's a year-by-year look at McIlroy's Quail Hollow history.

Year Finish 2024 1 2023 T47 2021 1 2019 T8 2018 T16 2017 T22 2016 T4 View Full Table ChevronDown

How Have Golfers Performed at Quail Hollow in the Past?

Here's a full rundown of past history for this week's field at Quail Hollow in the past, sorted by total strokes gained.

Note: Strokes gained data available from 2007; total starts and results since 2003.

Golfer FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Win Odds Starts SGT/ Round SGT Wins Top-10% Top-20% Made Cut% Rory McIlroy $12,700 +450 13 2.73 136.5 4 69.2% 76.9% 92.3% Phil Mickelson $7,400 +40000 17 1.98 102.7 0 58.8% 70.6% 88.2% Rickie Fowler $8,600 +17000 12 1.73 77.8 1 41.7% 58.3% 91.7% Lucas Glover $7,500 +27000 19 1.02 55.0 1 26.3% 31.6% 68.4% Jason Day $9,700 +7500 8 1.95 54.5 1 50.0% 50.0% 75.0% Patrick Reed $9,200 +9000 8 1.62 51.9 0 37.5% 37.5% 100.0% Justin Thomas $10,600 +2000 7 1.77 46.1 1 28.6% 42.9% 85.7% View Full Table ChevronDown

And here's a look at the last five events (2019 through 2024) for those more interested in recent Quail Hollow performance.

Golfer FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Win Odds Starts SGT/ Round SGT Wins Top-10% Top-20% Made Cut% Rory McIlroy $12,700 +450 4 2.78 44.5 2 75.0% 75.0% 100.0% Xander Schauffele $11,300 +2000 3 3.10 37.2 0 66.7% 100.0% 100.0% Max Homa $8,600 +15000 4 1.82 25.5 1 75.0% 75.0% 75.0% Tommy Fleetwood $11,200 +4500 3 1.93 23.2 0 33.3% 100.0% 100.0% Keith Mitchell $8,500 +17000 3 1.72 20.6 0 66.7% 66.7% 100.0% Seamus Power $7,700 +35000 4 1.28 20.5 0 0.0% 75.0% 100.0% Sungjae Im $9,600 +9000 4 1.25 17.5 0 50.0% 50.0% 75.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

Golfers With Notable Course History at Quail Hollow

We'll exclude Rory here.

Xander Schauffele: Schauffele has finished 2nd, 2nd, and T14 in his last three starts at Quail Hollow. McIlroy won at -17 last year, beating Xander (-12) by five shots. Schauffele, though, was three shots clear of the rest of the field. Schauffele had a similar fate in 2023. He finished -15 behind Wyndham Clark's -19. Nobody else was better than -12.

Schauffele has finished 2nd, 2nd, and T14 in his last three starts at Quail Hollow. McIlroy won at -17 last year, beating Xander (-12) by five shots. Schauffele, though, was three shots clear of the rest of the field. Schauffele had a similar fate in 2023. He finished -15 behind Wyndham Clark's -19. Nobody else was better than -12. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood also has three top-15s in the last three years at Quail Hollow.

Fleetwood also has three top-15s in the last three years at Quail Hollow. Patrick Reed: Reed was T2 at the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow and then followed it up with finishes of 8th, T28, and T6 in his three starts after the major runner-up.

Reed was T2 at the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow and then followed it up with finishes of 8th, T28, and T6 in his three starts after the major runner-up. Max Homa: Homa won the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship and then missed the cut in 2021 (there was no 2020 event). He has since finished T8 in both 2023 and 2024.

Homa won the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship and then missed the cut in 2021 (there was no 2020 event). He has since finished T8 in both 2023 and 2024. Keith Mitchell: Fresh off of a T7 at the Truist Championship, Keith Mitchell returns to Quail Hollow after two top-10s in his last three starts.

Fresh off of a T7 at the Truist Championship, Keith Mitchell returns to Quail Hollow after two top-10s in his last three starts. Corey Conners: Conners, T11 at the Truist, has finished T8 and T13 the last two years at Quail Hollow.

Conners, T11 at the Truist, has finished T8 and T13 the last two years at Quail Hollow. Justin Thomas: The 2017 PGA Championship winner, Justin Thomas has reeled off four straight top-26 finishes at Quail Hollow.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.