Each Driver's Past Results at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Entering the 2025 Indy 500

Thanks to some drama, we have a fascinating dynamic at play for this year's Indianapolis 500.

Josef Newgarden heads to Indy as the two-time defending champion, one of only three drivers in the field with multiple wins. But Newgarden and Penske teammate Will Power will start in the back after a rules violation during the weekend's qualifying sessions. Power is also a former winner, claiming his victory back in 2018.

With the past champs mired in traffic, which other drivers have stout history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway who could take advantage?

Below are the past results for each driver in the 33-car field. The table is sorted by the starting grid order with each driver's Indy 500 betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook listed, as well.

This table goes back through just the past 10 Indy 500s. To see how many wins, top 5s, and top 10s each driver has throughout their entire career, you can check the second table below.

Indianaplis 500 Finishing History for Each Driver

Driver Starting Position Betting Odds 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Robert Shwartzman 1 2500 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Takuma Sato 2 2100 14 7 25 14 1 3 32 1 26 13 Pato O'Ward 3 700 2 24 2 4 6 -- -- -- -- -- Scott Dixon 4 900 3 6 21 17 2 17 3 32 8 4 Felix Rosenqvist 5 1700 27 27 4 27 12 28 -- -- -- -- Alex Palou 6 600 5 4 9 2 28 -- -- -- -- -- David Malukas 7 2200 -- 29 16 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- View Full Table ChevronDown

Indianapolis 500 Track History for Each Driver

Driver Starting Position Betting Odds Wins Top 5s Top 10s Total Races Robert Shwartzman 1 2500 0 0 0 0 Takuma Sato 2 2100 2 3 4 15 Pato O'Ward 3 700 0 3 4 5 Scott Dixon 4 900 1 9 14 22 Felix Rosenqvist 5 1700 0 1 1 6 Alex Palou 6 600 0 3 4 5 David Malukas 7 2200 0 0 0 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

As you can see, in addition to Newgarden, the other multi-time champions are Takuma Sato and Helio Castroneves. Although both are older -- ages 48 and 50, respectively -- and not running full-time in the NTT IndyCar Series anymore, both have recent wins (2020 for Sato and 2021 for Castroneves). Both have odds longer than +2000 for a reason, though, and it's important to consider the above context while looking at their history.

Two non-winners who have been knocking on the doorstep are Pato O'Ward and Alex Palou. O'Ward finished runner-up in both 2022 and 2024 and was top-six the two prior years, as well. O'Ward has oval wins at Texas, Iowa, and Milwaukee on his ledger already and is +700 for Sunday.

Palou is the lone driver with shorter odds than O'Ward at +600. Palou has won three of four IndyCar races this year and was runner-up in the other. Unlike O'Ward, Palou is yet to win an oval race in IndyCar, but he has been top-5 in the 500 in 3 of the past 4 seasons.

With the Penske cars at a disadvantage, we'll have to see if either Palou or O'Ward can finally break through and drink the milk for the first time.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you for Sunday's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest Indy 500 betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.