Dyami Brown 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Washington Commanders' Dyami Brown could be an option for your fantasy team at wide receiver this year, so scroll down, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.

Dyami Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 23.0 359 121 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 65.4 188 78

Dyami Brown 2023 Game-by-Game

Brown picked up 10.1 fantasy points -- two catches, 41 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 0.0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2.5 3 3 25 0 Week 3 Bills 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 5.1 3 2 51 0 Week 5 Bears 1.1 3 1 11 0 Week 6 @Falcons 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 0.0 0 0 0 0 View Full Table

Dyami Brown vs. Other Commanders Receivers

The Commanders, who ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 63.9% of the time while running the football 36.1% of the time. Below is a glance at how Brown's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Dyami Brown 23 12 168 1 2 Terry McLaurin 132 79 1002 4 8 Noah Brown 55 33 567 2 7 Austin Ekeler 74 51 436 1 9

