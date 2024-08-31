menu item
NFL

Dyami Brown 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Dyami Brown 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Washington Commanders' Dyami Brown could be an option for your fantasy team at wide receiver this year, so scroll down, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.

Dyami Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points23.0359121
2024 Projected Fantasy Points65.418878

Dyami Brown 2023 Game-by-Game

Brown picked up 10.1 fantasy points -- two catches, 41 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Cardinals0.0000
Week 2@Broncos2.533250
Week 3Bills0.01000
Week 4@Eagles5.132510
Week 5Bears1.131110
Week 6@Falcons0.01000
Week 7@Giants0.00000
View Full Table

Dyami Brown vs. Other Commanders Receivers

The Commanders, who ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 63.9% of the time while running the football 36.1% of the time. Below is a glance at how Brown's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Dyami Brown231216812
Terry McLaurin13279100248
Noah Brown553356727
Austin Ekeler745143619

