Duke vs Virginia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 17

The Virginia Cavaliers (13-12, 6-8 ACC) aim to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Duke Blue Devils (22-3, 14-1 ACC) on February 17, 2025 at John Paul Jones Arena. The contest airs on ESPN.

Duke vs. Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, February 17, 2025

Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Duke vs. Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (84.9%)

Before you bet on Monday's Duke-Virginia spread (Duke -14.5) or over/under (131.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Duke vs. Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke is 15-10-0 ATS this season.

Virginia has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

Duke covers the spread when it is a 14.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Virginia covers as an underdog of 14.5 or more (50%).

The Blue Devils have done a better job covering the spread in road games (6-2-0) than they have in home games (9-6-0).

The Cavaliers have the same winning percentage against the spread (.500) at home (7-7-0 record) and away (4-4-0) this season.

Duke is 9-6-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Against the spread in ACC action, Virginia is 8-6-0 this season.

Duke vs. Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has won in 20, or 87%, of the 23 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Blue Devils have not lost in 14 games this year when favored by -1786 or better on the moneyline.

Virginia is 5-11 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.2% of those games).

The Cavaliers have played as a moneyline underdog of +920 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 94.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Duke vs. Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke outscores opponents by 20.2 points per game (scoring 81.0 per game to rank 36th in college basketball while allowing 60.8 per contest to rank sixth in college basketball) and has a +506 scoring differential overall.

Duke's leading scorer, Cooper Flagg, ranks 17th in college basketball scoring 19.8 points per game.

Virginia scores 64.6 points per game (352nd in college basketball) and gives up 64.9 (24th in college basketball) for a -9 scoring differential overall.

Isaac McKneely's team-leading 13.7 points per game rank him 411th in college basketball.

The Blue Devils prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 8.8 boards. They are pulling down 35.8 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.0 per contest.

Flagg's 7.5 rebounds per game lead the Blue Devils and rank 102nd in college basketball play.

The Cavaliers lose the rebound battle by 1.4 boards on average. They collect 28.0 rebounds per game, 344th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.4.

Blake Buchanan leads the team with 5.7 rebounds per game (381st in college basketball).

Duke averages 109.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in college basketball), and allows 81.8 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

The Cavaliers score 95.6 points per 100 possessions (183rd in college basketball), while allowing 96.1 points per 100 possessions (275th in college basketball).

