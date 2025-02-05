Duke vs Syracuse Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

The Duke Blue Devils (19-2, 11-0 ACC) will try to extend a 15-game win streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (10-12, 4-7 ACC) on February 5, 2025 at JMA Wireless Dome.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Arena: JMA Wireless Dome

Duke vs. Syracuse Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Duke win (88.5%)

Before making a wager on Wednesday's Duke-Syracuse spread (Duke -17.5) or total (143.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Duke vs. Syracuse: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke is 13-8-0 ATS this season.

Syracuse has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Duke covers the spread when it is a 17.5-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's more often than Syracuse covers as an underdog of 17.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Blue Devils have done a better job covering the spread in away games (5-1-0) than they have in home games (8-5-0).

The Orange's winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (5-7-0). Away, it is .571 (4-3-0).

Duke has beaten the spread seven times in 11 conference games.

Syracuse has beaten the spread seven times in 11 ACC games.

Duke vs. Syracuse: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 19 games this year and has walked away with the win 17 times (89.5%) in those games.

The Blue Devils have not lost in 10 games this year when favored by -3030 or better on the moneyline.

Syracuse has put together a 3-11 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 21.4% of those games).

The Orange have played as a moneyline underdog of +1200 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 96.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Duke vs. Syracuse Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke averages 80.3 points per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 60.0 per contest (fifth in college basketball). It has a +426 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 20.3 points per game.

Duke's leading scorer, Cooper Flagg, is 16th in the country scoring 20.0 points per game.

Syracuse puts up 74.2 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while giving up 77.0 per contest (312th in college basketball). It has a -62 scoring differential and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Syracuse's leading scorer, Eddie Lampkin Jr., is 1029th in the nation, putting up 10.1 points per game.

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by 9.8 boards on average. They record 36.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 19th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 26.8 per outing.

Flagg tops the team with 8.0 rebounds per game (69th in college basketball action).

The Orange win the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. They collect 34.3 rebounds per game, 73rd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.1.

Lampkin's 9.0 rebounds per game lead the Orange and rank 31st in college basketball.

Duke averages 107.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (seventh in college basketball), and gives up 80.4 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

The Orange rank 227th in college basketball with 94.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 308th defensively with 97.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

