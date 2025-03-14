Duke vs North Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils (29-3, 19-1 ACC) head into the ACC tournament against the No. 5 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (22-12, 13-7 ACC) on Friday at Spectrum Center, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Duke vs. North Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Duke vs. North Carolina Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Duke win (75.2%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Duke (-7.5) versus North Carolina on Friday. The over/under has been set at 154.5 points for this game.

Duke vs. North Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has put together a 21-11-0 record against the spread this season.

North Carolina has compiled a 14-20-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 7.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Duke is 19-8 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record North Carolina puts up as a 7.5-point underdog.

The Blue Devils sport a worse record against the spread at home (11-6-0) than they do in road games (9-2-0).

Against the spread, the Tar Heels have been better at home (7-8-0) than away (4-8-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Duke is 14-7-0 this year.

North Carolina is 9-13-0 against the spread in ACC games this year.

Duke vs. North Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has won in 27, or 90%, of the 30 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Blue Devils have been a -330 moneyline favorite on 26 occasions this season and won every game.

North Carolina has a 1-8 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 11.1% of those games).

The Tar Heels have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +260 or longer, and lost each game.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 76.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Duke vs. North Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke is outscoring opponents by 21.7 points per game with a +693 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.3 points per game (12th in college basketball) and allows 61.6 per outing (sixth in college basketball).

Cooper Flagg's team-leading 18.9 points per game ranks 46th in the country.

North Carolina is outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game, with a +207 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.1 points per game (29th in college basketball) and gives up 75 per contest (270th in college basketball).

RJ Davis is 97th in the country with a team-leading 17.3 points per game.

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by 9.5 boards on average. They record 36.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 15th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 26.8 per contest.

Flagg leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (109th in college basketball play).

The Tar Heels come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. They are collecting 33.4 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.2.

Ven-Allen Lubin tops the Tar Heels with 5.5 rebounds per game (448th in college basketball).

Duke's 110.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank first in college basketball, and the 82 points it allows per 100 possessions rank fourth in college basketball.

The Tar Heels rank 40th in college basketball averaging 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 214th, allowing 94.6 points per 100 possessions.

