Duke vs Louisville Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) visit the Louisville Cardinals (5-3, 0-0 ACC) in ACC action at KFC Yum! Center, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Duke vs. Louisville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Duke vs. Louisville Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (88.6%)

Before placing a wager on Sunday's Duke-Louisville spread (Duke -9.5) or over/under (144.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Duke vs. Louisville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.

Louisville has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Against the spread last season, the Blue Devils played better at home, covering 11 times in 18 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

The Cardinals performed better against the spread away (5-6-0) than at home (6-12-0) last year.

Duke vs. Louisville: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in seven games this year and has walked away with the win five times (71.4%) in those games.

The Blue Devils have been a -450 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Louisville has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Cardinals have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +340 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 81.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Duke vs. Louisville Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke outscores opponents by 20.1 points per game (scoring 81.1 per game to rank 76th in college basketball while allowing 61.0 per outing to rank 16th in college basketball) and has a +161 scoring differential overall.

Cooper Flagg is 133rd in the nation with a team-high 16.6 points per game.

Louisville's +82 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.4 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per outing (88th in college basketball).

Chucky Hepburn is ranked 247th in college basketball with a team-high 15.1 points per game.

The Blue Devils come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.0 boards. They are recording 38.1 rebounds per game (20th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.1 per contest.

Flagg averages 8.8 rebounds per game (ranking 40th in college basketball) to lead the Blue Devils.

The Cardinals are 36th in college basketball at 37.3 rebounds per game. That's 7.0 more than the 30.3 their opponents average.

J'Vonne Hadley is 123rd in the nation with 7.5 rebounds per game, leading the Cardinals.

Duke records 104.4 points per 100 possessions (47th in college basketball), while allowing 78.5 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball).

The Cardinals rank 193rd in college basketball with 95.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 36th defensively with 82.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

