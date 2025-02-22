Duke vs Illinois Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The Duke Blue Devils (23-3) aim to extend a 13-game home winning streak when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-10) on February 22, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Duke vs. Illinois Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (74.8%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Duke-Illinois spread (Duke -9.5) or over/under (155.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Duke vs. Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has compiled a 16-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Illinois is 13-14-0 ATS this season.

The Blue Devils sport a worse record against the spread at home (9-6-0) than they do in away games (7-2-0).

This season, the Fighting Illini are 8-7-0 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-5-0 ATS (.444).

Duke vs. Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 24 games this year and has walked away with the win 21 times (87.5%) in those games.

The Blue Devils have been a -429 moneyline favorite on 18 occasions this season and won every game.

Illinois has won 20% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (1-4).

The Fighting Illini have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +330 or longer.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 81.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Duke vs. Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke's +524 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.0 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 60.8 per contest (sixth in college basketball).

Cooper Flagg's team-leading 19.7 points per game ranks 20th in the nation.

Illinois puts up 83.9 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while giving up 72.4 per contest (200th in college basketball). It has a +310 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Kasparas Jakucionis' 15.6 points per game leads Illinois and ranks 214th in the nation.

The 35.8 rebounds per game the Blue Devils average rank 25th in college basketball, and are 9.1 more than the 26.7 their opponents collect per outing.

Flagg paces the team with 7.7 rebounds per game (88th in college basketball play).

The Fighting Illini win the rebound battle by an average of 10.7 boards. They are pulling down 40.9 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.2.

Tomislav Ivisic tops the team with 8.3 rebounds per game (51st in college basketball).

Duke ranks second in college basketball with 109.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and seventh in college basketball defensively with 82.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Fighting Illini's 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 63rd in college basketball, and the 87.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 46th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!