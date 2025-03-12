Duke vs Georgia Tech Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils (28-3, 19-1 ACC) play the No. 8 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17-15, 10-10 ACC) in the ACC tournament Thursday at Spectrum Center, starting at 12 p.m. ET. Both teams will try to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (92.4%)

See the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Thursday's Duke-Georgia Tech spread (Duke -22.5) or over/under (143.5 points).

Duke vs. Georgia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Georgia Tech is 15-17-0 ATS this year.

The Blue Devils have done a better job covering the spread in away games (9-2-0) than they have at home (11-6-0).

The Yellow Jackets' winning percentage against the spread at home is .526 (10-9-0). On the road, it is .364 (4-7-0).

Duke has beaten the spread 14 times in 20 conference games.

Against the spread in ACC action, Georgia Tech is 12-9-0 this year.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has come away with 26 wins in the 29 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Blue Devils have not lost in 10 games this year when favored by -7692 or better on the moneyline.

Georgia Tech has gone 3-13 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 18.8% of those games).

The Yellow Jackets have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +2200 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 98.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke has a +685 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.1 points per game. It is putting up 83.5 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball and is allowing 61.4 per contest to rank sixth in college basketball.

Duke's leading scorer, Cooper Flagg, is 29th in the country averaging 19.4 points per game.

Georgia Tech has a +39 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. It is putting up 73.5 points per game, 193rd in college basketball, and is giving up 72.3 per outing to rank 197th in college basketball.

Lance Terry is ranked 305th in the nation with a team-high 14.6 points per game.

The 36.3 rebounds per game the Blue Devils average rank 15th in college basketball, and are 9.6 more than the 26.7 their opponents grab per outing.

Flagg's 7.6 rebounds per game lead the Blue Devils and rank 91st in college basketball action.

The Yellow Jackets win the rebound battle by 1.9 boards on average. They record 34.2 rebounds per game, 63rd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.3.

Baye Ndongo tops the team with 9.1 rebounds per game (29th in college basketball).

Duke averages 111.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in college basketball), and gives up 81.7 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

The Yellow Jackets average 93 points per 100 possessions on offense (256th in college basketball), and allow 91.5 points per 100 possessions (133rd in college basketball).

