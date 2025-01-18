Duke vs Boston College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

The Duke Blue Devils (15-2, 7-0 ACC) will look to build on an 11-game winning streak when they visit the Boston College Eagles (9-8, 1-5 ACC) on January 18, 2025 at Silvio O. Conte Forum.

Duke vs. Boston College Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Game time: 8:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Duke vs. Boston College Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Duke win (93.4%)

Duke vs. Boston College: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has covered 11 times in 17 chances against the spread this season.

Boston College has compiled a 6-11-0 record against the spread this year.

The Blue Devils have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (4-0-0) than they have in home games (7-4-0).

Last year, the Eagles were 7-9-0 at home against the spread (.438 winning percentage). Away, they were 6-6-0 ATS (.500).

Duke is 5-2-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Boston College has posted two ACC wins against the spread this season.

Duke vs. Boston College: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been victorious in 13, or 86.7%, of the 15 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Blue Devils have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -10000 or better.

Boston College has put together a 3-6 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Eagles have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +2500 or longer.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 99% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Duke vs. Boston College Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke is outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game with a +367 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.9 points per game (56th in college basketball) and gives up 59.3 per outing (sixth in college basketball).

Cooper Flagg's team-leading 18.7 points per game ranks 41st in the nation.

Boston College is being outscored by 2.5 points per game, with a -42 scoring differential overall. It puts up 70.6 points per game (276th in college basketball), and gives up 73.1 per outing (235th in college basketball).

Boston College's leading scorer, Donald Hand Jr., is 274th in college basketball, averaging 14.8 points per game.

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by 9.8 boards on average. They collect 37.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 18th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.3 per contest.

Flagg tops the team with 8.2 rebounds per game (62nd in college basketball play).

The Eagles grab 32.8 rebounds per game (166th in college basketball) while allowing 30.0 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.8 boards per game.

Hand leads the team with 7.0 rebounds per game (167th in college basketball).

Duke averages 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (eighth in college basketball), and allows 79.1 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball).

The Eagles rank 251st in college basketball averaging 92.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 288th, allowing 96.0 points per 100 possessions.

