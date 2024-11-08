Duke vs Army Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 8

The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) play the Army Black Knights (1-0) on November 8, 2024. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Army Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 8, 2024

6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network

Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Army Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (98.3%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Friday's Duke-Army spread (Duke -30.5) or over/under (142.5 points).

Duke vs. Army: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke went 21-15-0 ATS last season.

Army put together a 14-12-0 ATS record last season.

The Blue Devils covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 11 times in 18 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered five times in 11 opportunities in road games.

Last season, the Black Knights were 5-8-0 at home against the spread (.385 winning percentage). On the road, they were 8-4-0 ATS (.667).

Duke vs. Army: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke was the moneyline favorite 30 total times last season. It went 23-7 in those games.

The Blue Devils never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -50000 or shorter.

Army was an underdog 17 times last season and won four, or 23.5%, of those games.

The Black Knights were not a bigger underdog last season than the +4000 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, Duke's implied win probability is 99.8%.

Duke vs. Army Head-to-Head Comparison

The 30.7 rebounds per game the Black Knights averaged ranked 271st in college basketball. Their opponents collected 30.8 per outing.

The Black Knights' 85.3 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 348th in college basketball, and the 91.0 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 113th in college basketball.

