Drake Maye Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots will play the Los Angeles Chargers and their 15th-ranked passing defense (213.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Maye vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Passing Yards: 208.57

208.57 Projected Passing TDs: 1.18

1.18 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.08

25.08 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Maye is currently the 22nd-ranked player in fantasy (44th overall), with 167.2 total fantasy points (15.2 per game).

In his last three games, Maye has compiled 54.3 fantasy points (18.1 per game), connecting on 65-of-89 passes for 701 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 103 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Maye has completed 116-of-165 passes for 1,205 yards, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 85.8 total fantasy points (17.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 156 rushing yards on 23 attempts with one TD.

The highlight of Maye's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7, as he posted 20.8 fantasy points by hauling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Drake Maye disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 3, when he managed only 2.1 fantasy points -- 4-of-8 (50%), 22 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Chargers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed six players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Chargers have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

The Chargers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Chargers have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

