Drake Maye Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Quarterback Drake Maye faces a matchup versus the 18th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (218.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his New England Patriots meet the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Maye worth a look for his upcoming game against the Cardinals? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Maye this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Maye vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 Projected Passing Yards: 225.38

225.38 Projected Passing TDs: 1.28

1.28 Projected Rushing Yards: 23.34

23.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye Fantasy Performance

Maye has put up 132.3 fantasy points in 2024 (14.7 per game), which ranks him 25th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 53 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Maye has piled up 742 passing yards (75-of-106) for four passing TDs with three picks, leading to 50.9 fantasy points (17.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 112 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Maye has generated 78.4 fantasy points (15.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 1,132 yards on 119-of-172 passing, with six touchdowns and six picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 231 rushing yards on 25 carries.

The highlight of Maye's fantasy campaign was a Week 7 performance versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game when he went off for 18 rushing yards on three carries (for 20.8 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Drake Maye stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the New York Jets, throwing for 22 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 12 yards on two attempts on the ground (2.1 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

Arizona has allowed two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed 14 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of Four players have run for more than one touchdown against the Cardinals this year.

Want more data and analysis on Drake Maye? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.