Drake Maye Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Drake Maye and the New England Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 27th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (233.3 yards conceded per game).

Maye vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.6

15.6 Projected Passing Yards: 223.66

223.66 Projected Passing TDs: 1.20

1.20 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.99

25.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Maye is currently the 26th-ranked fantasy player (55th overall), putting up 112.9 total fantasy points (14.1 per game).

During his last three games, Maye has accumulated 688 passing yards (66-of-101) for four passing TDs with three picks, leading to 43.3 fantasy points (14.4 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 77 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Maye has put up 70.5 fantasy points (14.1 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 98-of-148 throws for 917 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 218 rushing yards on 23 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The high point of Maye's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 20.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Drake Maye had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the New York Jets, when he put up 2.1 fantasy points -- 4-of-8 (50%), 22 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has conceded more than 300 yards passing to three players this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Colts this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass against Indianapolis this season.

Four players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this season.

The Colts have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

