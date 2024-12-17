Drake London Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons will face the New York Giants, who have the seventh-ranked passing defense in the NFL (200.4 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is London worth a look for his next matchup versus the Giants? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

London vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.41

68.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

With 133.6 fantasy points in 2024 (9.5 per game), London is the seventh-ranked player at the WR position and 60th among all players.

In his last three games, London has posted 26.6 fantasy points (8.9 per game), as he's caught 17 passes on 29 targets for 209 yards and one touchdown.

London has posted 42.4 fantasy points (8.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 28 passes on 49 targets for 367 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of London's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, as he tallied 21.4 fantasy points by rushing for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he caught 12 passes on 13 targets for 154 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Drake London stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, hauling in two passes on three targets for 15 yards (1.5 fantasy points).

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has not let a player total over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Giants this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus New York this season.

The Giants have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

New York's defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against New York this season.

Five players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Giants this season.

New York has given up at least one rushing TD to 13 players this year.

The Giants have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

