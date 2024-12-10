Drake London Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Las Vegas Raiders and their 15th-ranked pass defense (217.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Monday at 8:30 PM ET.

Is London a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Raiders? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

London vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.19

68.19 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

London has put up 122.3 fantasy points in 2024 (9.4 per game), which ranks him 10th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 68 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games London has been targeted 33 times, with 17 receptions for 217 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 21.4 fantasy points (7.1 per game) during that stretch.

London has totaled 341 receiving yards and one score on 27 catches (48 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 39.8 points (8.0 per game) during that period.

The highlight of London's fantasy season was a Week 5 performance versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game when he went off for 12 catches and 154 receiving yards with one touchdown (21.4 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Drake London delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (1.5 points) in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, hauling in two balls for 15 yards.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Raiders have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed a touchdown catch by 20 players this year.

Las Vegas has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed four players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Las Vegas has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD versus the Raiders this season.

