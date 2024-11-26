Drake London Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London will take on the 10th-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (203.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

London vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.81

65.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, London is currently the ninth-ranked player in fantasy (65th overall), with 107 total fantasy points (9.7 per game).

During his last three games London has been targeted 22 times, with 13 receptions for 185 yards and one TD, resulting in 24.5 fantasy points (8.2 per game) during that stretch.

London has posted 40.2 fantasy points (8.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 36 targets into 23 catches for 282 yards and two TDs.

The high point of London's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 outburst versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 21.4 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Drake London had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he tallied just 1.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed a touchdown reception by 12 players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Chargers this season.

