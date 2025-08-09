FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Drake London 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Drake London 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Drake London put up 180.8 fantasy points last season, sixth among all NFL wide receivers. The Atlanta Falcons WR is currently the ninth-most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Drake London Key Fantasy Stats

Check out London's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points180.8466
2025 Projected Fantasy Points163.2509

Drake London 2024 Game-by-Game

London picked up 30.7 fantasy points -- 10 catches, 187 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 18 versus the Carolina Panthers, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Steelers1.532150
Week 2@Eagles11.476541
Week 3Chiefs12.796671
Week 4Saints6.4126640
Week 5Buccaneers21.413121541
Week 6@Panthers13.4106741
Week 7Seahawks12.386631

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Drake London vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 53.0% of the time while running the football 47.0% of the time. Below is a glance at how London's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Drake London1581001271924
Darnell Mooney1066499256
Ray-Ray McCloud876268615
Kyle Pitts7447602413

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Drake London? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup