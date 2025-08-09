Drake London 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Drake London put up 180.8 fantasy points last season, sixth among all NFL wide receivers. The Atlanta Falcons WR is currently the ninth-most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Drake London Key Fantasy Stats

Check out London's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 180.8 46 6 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 163.2 50 9

Drake London 2024 Game-by-Game

London picked up 30.7 fantasy points -- 10 catches, 187 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 18 versus the Carolina Panthers, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 1.5 3 2 15 0 Week 2 @Eagles 11.4 7 6 54 1 Week 3 Chiefs 12.7 9 6 67 1 Week 4 Saints 6.4 12 6 64 0 Week 5 Buccaneers 21.4 13 12 154 1 Week 6 @Panthers 13.4 10 6 74 1 Week 7 Seahawks 12.3 8 6 63 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Drake London vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 53.0% of the time while running the football 47.0% of the time. Below is a glance at how London's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Drake London 158 100 1271 9 24 Darnell Mooney 106 64 992 5 6 Ray-Ray McCloud 87 62 686 1 5 Kyle Pitts 74 47 602 4 13

