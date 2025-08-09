Drake London 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Drake London put up 180.8 fantasy points last season, sixth among all NFL wide receivers. The Atlanta Falcons WR is currently the ninth-most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.
Drake London Key Fantasy Stats
Check out London's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|180.8
|46
|6
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|163.2
|50
|9
Drake London 2024 Game-by-Game
London picked up 30.7 fantasy points -- 10 catches, 187 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 18 versus the Carolina Panthers, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|1.5
|3
|2
|15
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|11.4
|7
|6
|54
|1
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|12.7
|9
|6
|67
|1
|Week 4
|Saints
|6.4
|12
|6
|64
|0
|Week 5
|Buccaneers
|21.4
|13
|12
|154
|1
|Week 6
|@Panthers
|13.4
|10
|6
|74
|1
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|12.3
|8
|6
|63
|1
Drake London vs. Other Falcons Receivers
The Falcons, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 53.0% of the time while running the football 47.0% of the time. Below is a glance at how London's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Drake London
|158
|100
|1271
|9
|24
|Darnell Mooney
|106
|64
|992
|5
|6
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|87
|62
|686
|1
|5
|Kyle Pitts
|74
|47
|602
|4
|13
Want more data and analysis on Drake London? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.