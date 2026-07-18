Dodgers vs. Yankees Prediction, Picks Today: Best Bets and Props for July 18, 2026

Dodgers vs Yankees Picks In Summary

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Dodgers take on the Yankees at 8:09 p.m. ET?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Best Bets, Predictions and Picks

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Emmet Sheehan and Ryan Weathers are expected to start today, and while both of these offenses are clearly very good, I think the market might be underrating these hurlers a bit.

Sheehan has excellent underlying metrics, producing a .366 wOBA, 26.6% strikeout rate and 14.4% swinging-strike rate. His biggest issue is dingers as he’s letting up 1.64 jacks per nine. That’s not ideal, obviously, and Yankee Stadium is a homer-happy park. But the New York Yankees‘ offense hasn’t been very good lately, sitting 27th in wOBA over the past 30 days (.287).

As for Weathers, he flashed last year with Miami and has taken things up a notch with the Yankees, pitching to a 3.41 SIERA and 26.9% K rate. He’s permitted two or fewer earned runs in four of his past five outings, and while the Los Angeles Dodgers are a tall task, at least Weathers will be a lefty-lefty matchup for Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Kyle Tucker and Max Muncy.

I think both of Weathers and Sheehan can keep a lid on these offenses, and I’m backing the under.

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As we just laid out, Sheehan definitely has swing-and-miss stuff, generating a 26.6% K rate and 14.4% swinging-strike rate.

Despite that, he’s fanned more than five in just one of his last four starts as the Dodgers as he hasn’t gone more than 5.1 innings in that span, limiting his chances for strikeouts. But he’s had an extra day of rest before this outing, and the matchup can help him get deeper into the game.

Although Yankee Stadium is a scary place for a guy with a homer issue, the Bronx Bombers have been whiffing a lot lately, holding the game’s highest strikeout rate over the last 30 days (27.8%) along with the fourth-lowest wOBA in that time (.287).

All in all, I think Sheehan has success tonight and this is my favorite prop bet in the game.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.