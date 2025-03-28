Dodgers vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 5:16 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Detroit Tigers.

Dodgers vs Tigers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (3-0) vs. Detroit Tigers (0-1)

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSDET

Dodgers vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-220) | DET: (+184)

LAD: (-220) | DET: (+184) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-102) | DET: +1.5 (-118)

LAD: -1.5 (-102) | DET: +1.5 (-118) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Dodgers vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Yoshinobu Yamamoto against the Tigers and Jack Flaherty. Yamamoto helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Yamamoto's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Last season Flaherty and his team went 18-15-0 against the spread when he pitched. Flaherty and his team had a 7-3 record in the 10 games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Dodgers vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (60.4%)

Dodgers vs Tigers Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Tigers moneyline has Los Angeles as a -220 favorite, while Detroit is a +184 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Tigers Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Dodgers are -102 to cover, and the Tigers are -118.

Dodgers vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Tigers on March 28 is 7.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Dodgers vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Dodgers were favorites in 151 games last season and came away with the win 99 times (65.6%) in those contests.

Last season Los Angeles came away with a win 21 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -220 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents hit the over in 103 of their 176 games with a total last season.

The Tigers won 49% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (49-51).

Detroit went 1-1 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer (50%).

The Tigers combined with their opponents to go over the total 80 times last season for an 80-79-5 record against the over/under.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani had 197 base hits and an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .646 last season.

Freddie Freeman slashed .282/.378/.476 and finished with an OPS of .854.

Last season, Mookie Betts finished with 19 home runs, 75 RBI and a batting average of .289 last season.

Teoscar Hernandez slashed .272/.339/.501 and finished with an OPS of .840.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene accumulated an OBP of .348 with 134 hits last season.

Gleyber Torres had a .378 slugging percentage while batting .257.

Colt Keith hit .260 with 15 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 36 walks a season ago.

Kerry Carpenter hit .284 with 16 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks.

Dodgers vs Tigers Head to Head

3/27/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/14/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/13/2024: 11-9 DET (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-9 DET (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/12/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/20/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/19/2023: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/18/2023: 8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/1/2022: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/30/2022: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 4/29/2022: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

