Dodgers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Royals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (51-31) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-43)

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Friday, June 27, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: MLB Network, FDSKC, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-162) | KC: (+136)

LAD: (-162) | KC: (+136) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-102) | KC: +1.5 (-118)

LAD: -1.5 (-102) | KC: +1.5 (-118) Total: 10 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 4-5, 4.46 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 2-3, 2.08 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dustin May (4-5) for the Dodgers and Noah Cameron (2-3) for the Royals. May's team is 4-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. May's team is 7-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals are 4-4-0 against the spread when Cameron starts. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in six of Cameron's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (52.5%)

Dodgers vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Dodgers, Kansas City is the underdog at +136, and Los Angeles is -162 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Royals are -118 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -102.

Dodgers vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 10 has been set for Dodgers-Royals on June 27, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 45, or 65.2%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 32-16 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 47 of their 81 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 81 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 37-44-0 against the spread.

The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 49 total times this season. They've finished 23-26 in those games.

Kansas City has gone 5-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (62.5%).

The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 81 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 30 of those games (30-49-2).

The Royals have a 41-40-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.6% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 92 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .633. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .392.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is third in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a triple, three home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Mookie Betts has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks. He's batting .256 and slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging in the major leagues.

Andy Pages has collected 86 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .507 this season.

Freddie Freeman is batting .313 with a .384 OBP and 42 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting .278 with 27 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 73rd and he is 39th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia leads his team with 90 hits and a .368 on-base percentage, with a team-best .481 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .309.

He is currently ninth in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks while batting .269.

Jonathan India has 15 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks while batting .239.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!