Dodgers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 25

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Rays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (77-53) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (65-64)

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-215) | TB: (+180)

LAD: (-215) | TB: (+180) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-102) | TB: +1.5 (-118)

LAD: -1.5 (-102) | TB: +1.5 (-118) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Stone (Dodgers) - 11-5, 3.44 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Rays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Gavin Stone (11-5) for the Dodgers and Jacob Lopez for the Rays. When Stone starts, his team is 14-9-0 against the spread this season. When Stone starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 14-6. Lopez and his team were underdogs on the moneyline every time he pitched a season ago.

Dodgers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (62.9%)

Dodgers vs Rays Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -215 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +180 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rays are -102 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -118.

Dodgers vs Rays Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Dodgers-Rays on August 25, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 113 games this year and have walked away with the win 72 times (63.7%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 20-8 when favored by -215 or more this year.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 128 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 64-64-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have put together a 30-33 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.6% of those games).

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Rays have played in 129 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-67-3).

The Rays have covered 51.9% of their games this season, going 67-62-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.619) and total hits (148) this season. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 12th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with a triple, four home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Freddie Freeman has 127 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383. He's batting .284 and slugging .477.

Among all qualified, he is 20th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .265 with a .488 slugging percentage and 83 RBI this year.

Hernandez has recorded a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Mookie Betts has been key for Los Angeles with 99 hits, an OBP of .392 plus a slugging percentage of .486.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has an on-base percentage of .330, a slugging percentage of .395, and has 131 hits, all club-bests for the Rays (while batting .273).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 99th in slugging.

Christopher Morel is hitting .197 with nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .364 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualifying players, he is 136th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe has 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .244.

Jose Caballero is batting .236 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Dodgers vs Rays Head to Head

8/24/2024: 9-8 TB (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-8 TB (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/23/2024: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/28/2023: 11-10 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-10 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2023: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2023: 9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.