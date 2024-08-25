Dodgers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 25
Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Rays Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (77-53) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (65-64)
- Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-215) | TB: (+180)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-102) | TB: +1.5 (-118)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Dodgers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Gavin Stone (Dodgers) - 11-5, 3.44 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Rays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The probable starters are Gavin Stone (11-5) for the Dodgers and Jacob Lopez for the Rays. When Stone starts, his team is 14-9-0 against the spread this season. When Stone starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 14-6. Lopez and his team were underdogs on the moneyline every time he pitched a season ago.
Dodgers vs Rays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (62.9%)
Dodgers vs Rays Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the favorite, -215 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +180 underdog on the road.
Dodgers vs Rays Spread
- The Rays are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rays are -102 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -118.
Dodgers vs Rays Over/Under
- An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Dodgers-Rays on August 25, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Dodgers vs Rays Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 113 games this year and have walked away with the win 72 times (63.7%) in those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 20-8 when favored by -215 or more this year.
- The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 128 opportunities.
- The Dodgers have posted a record of 64-64-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rays have put together a 30-33 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.6% of those games).
- Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.
- The Rays have played in 129 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-67-3).
- The Rays have covered 51.9% of their games this season, going 67-62-0 against the spread.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.619) and total hits (148) this season. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .379.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 12th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Ohtani hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with a triple, four home runs, four walks and eight RBI.
- Freddie Freeman has 127 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383. He's batting .284 and slugging .477.
- Among all qualified, he is 20th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.
- Teoscar Hernandez is batting .265 with a .488 slugging percentage and 83 RBI this year.
- Hernandez has recorded a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.
- Mookie Betts has been key for Los Angeles with 99 hits, an OBP of .392 plus a slugging percentage of .486.
Rays Player Leaders
- Yandy Diaz has an on-base percentage of .330, a slugging percentage of .395, and has 131 hits, all club-bests for the Rays (while batting .273).
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 99th in slugging.
- Christopher Morel is hitting .197 with nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .364 with an on-base percentage of .299.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 136th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.
- Brandon Lowe has 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .244.
- Jose Caballero is batting .236 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.
Dodgers vs Rays Head to Head
- 8/24/2024: 9-8 TB (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 8/23/2024: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 5/28/2023: 11-10 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/27/2023: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/26/2023: 9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
