Dodgers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 24

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dodgers vs Rays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (77-52) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (64-64)

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: BSSUN

Dodgers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-215) | TB: (+180)

LAD: (-215) | TB: (+180) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-102) | TB: +1.5 (-118)

LAD: -1.5 (-102) | TB: +1.5 (-118) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 2-2, 2.63 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Rays) - 6-8, 3.55 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Clayton Kershaw (2-2) against the Rays and Taj Bradley (6-8). Kershaw and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. When Kershaw starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Rays have gone 9-9-0 ATS in Bradley's 18 starts with a set spread. The Rays have a 5-6 record in Bradley's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (58%)

Dodgers vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Rays reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-215) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+180) on the road.

Dodgers vs Rays Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -102 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -118.

Dodgers vs Rays Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Dodgers-Rays on August 24, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Dodgers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 72, or 64.3%, of the 112 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 20 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -215 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 67 of their 127 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 64-63-0 in 127 games with a line this season.

The Rays are 29-33 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.8% of those games).

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Rays have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times this season for a 58-67-3 record against the over/under.

The Rays have collected a 66-62-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 146 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .614, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .292 batting average and an on-base percentage of .378.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 15th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .227 with a triple, four home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 127 hits. He's batting .287 while slugging .482.

His batting average is 20th among qualified players, his on-base percentage sixth, and his slugging percentage 23rd.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .265 with a .484 slugging percentage and 81 RBI this year.

Hernandez enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two walks and an RBI.

Mookie Betts has been key for Los Angeles with 98 hits, an OBP of .394 plus a slugging percentage of .486.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has racked up a team-best OBP (.329) and slugging percentage (.395), while pacing the Rays in hits (129, while batting .272).

He is 33rd in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Christopher Morel is hitting .196 with eight doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .363 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 137th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .242.

Jose Caballero has 21 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks while batting .234.

Dodgers vs Rays Head to Head

8/23/2024: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/28/2023: 11-10 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-10 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2023: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2023: 9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

