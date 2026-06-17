Austria vs. Jordan World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Picks and Props for Today (June 16)

Austria vs Jordan Picks in Summary

Austria Over 1.5 Goals

Marko Arnautović Anytime Goalscorer (+105)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 9 p.m. PT today, Austria battles Jordan.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Austria vs. Jordan

Austria has lost just once in its last eight World Cup qualifiers and enters the tournament after several strong performances against quality opposition. Ralf Rangnick's side features experienced internationals such as David Alaba, Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer, and Marko Arnautovic, giving Austria a clear talent advantage across the pitch.

Jordan deserves respect after reaching its first World Cup, but this is a major step up in class from most of the teams it faced during qualifying.

Austria's press can be fierce, and I think it'll be too much for Jordan.

Arnautović remains Austria's most reliable finisher and should be the focal point of the attack against a susceptible Jordan defense.

The veteran striker is Austria's all-time leading scorer and continues to see opportunities in and around the penalty area, especially against opponents expected to sit deep and absorb pressure.

Jordan will likely concede possession and spend long stretches defending in its own half, which should create multiple scoring chances for Austria's front line.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.