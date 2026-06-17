Austria vs Jordan Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight W/ Odds
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Austria vs Jordan: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets for Tonight
Arnautovic +120 the top pick, Gregoritsch +125 outstanding value, Sabitzer +160 the sleeper, Al-Taamari +450 the Jordan longshot — full FanDuel anytime board and expert picks.
Austria's first World Cup in 28 years opens against Jordan's historic debut — and the anytime goalscorer market is loaded with value across the Austrian attack. Arnautovic +120 is the market leader, Gregoritsch +125 is almost identically priced for nearly identical goal probability, Sabitzer +160 is the sleeper with the best pre-tournament form numbers, and Al-Taamari +450 is the only Jordan option worth a longshot stake.
Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board
*Full board via ESPN FanDuel. Sports Interaction confirm Arnautovic +110 anytime. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Best Bet #1: Marko Arnautovic — Anytime +120
Sports Interaction confirm Arnautovic as the anytime market favourite at +110 and Yahoo Sports call him unequivocally "the most logical goalscorer candidate" — Austria's all-time record scorer with 47 goals in 133 caps, the focal point of Rangnick's high-pressing attack.
Dimers project him with the highest individual goal probability at 31%. SportsBettingDime list him as their anytime goalscorer pick at 41¢. Covers make the opponent case: "Austria showed little mercy against weaker sides — 10-0 vs San Marino, 5-1 vs Ghana. Jordan struggled against Switzerland who scored four goals three weeks ago." CBS Eimer (31-13-2 WC run) notes Austria's "extremely strong attack with 22 qualifying goals." Jordan are also missing striker Al-Naimat injured. At +120 anytime for the most dangerous forward in this fixture by any metric, Arnautovic is the clearest goalscorer prop on tonight's card.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Best Value: Michael Gregoritsch — Anytime +125
Sports Interaction place Gregoritsch at +115 anytime — just behind Arnautovic — and confirm he "has scored multiple goals during this recent undefeated run" for Austria. Dimers project his goal probability at 28%, only marginally behind Arnautovic's 31%, yet his anytime price is +125 vs Arnautovic's +120.
This is the critical value insight on tonight's board. Arnautovic and Gregoritsch operate in an interchangeable forward system under Rangnick — nearly identical penalty-box exposure. Arnautovic is +120 for 31% probability; Gregoritsch is +125 for 28% probability. On pure expected value, that five-cent gap is not worth the 3% probability difference — Gregoritsch is the more efficient bet. He will see 60+ minutes against a Jordan side conceding 2+ goals per game, with the same licence to attack as Arnautovic. At just a hair more for essentially the same exposure, Gregoritsch is the standout value pick on tonight's board.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Sleeper Pick: Marcel Sabitzer — Anytime +160
Sports Interaction identify Sabitzer as "Rangnick's most consistent scorer of late." Racing Post deliver the pre-tournament numbers: "three goals and three assists in qualifying — the Borussia Dortmund midfielder chipped in with three more goals and two assists in warm-up friendlies." Six combined goals. WhoScored confirm: "at least one shot on target in seven of his last eight appearances."
Dimers project his goal probability at 25.5% — third highest on the entire board, ahead of every non-striker. He scored in Austria's 1-0 wins over both Tunisia and South Korea. As the central attacking midfielder in Rangnick's 4-2-3-1, Sabitzer arrives into shooting positions constantly throughout matches. At +160 anytime against a Jordan side winless in five, missing their key forward through injury, and expected to concede multiple goals tonight, this is the sleeper pick of the night — and the best expected-value play on the Austrian attack.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎲 Jordan Longshot: Musa Al-Taamari — Anytime +450
Sports Interaction identify Al-Taamari as the preferred Jordan goalscorer: "Al-Taamari, at +450, is the safer bet." The only Jordan player at a major European club — Rennes in Ligue 1 — giving him a clear edge in quality and conditioning over his international teammates.
CBS Eimer (31-13-2 WC run) makes the structural case for Jordan scoring: "Jordan is a team that understands they are underdogs, and in matchups as heavy underdogs, tend to press rather than sit back — leading to an up-and-down matchup and plenty of action on the scoresheet." He leans Over 2.5 total goals, implying room for Jordan to score. On Jordan's World Cup debut, if they find the net — and Eimer thinks they will — Al-Taamari is the most likely finisher. The only Jordan option worth a longshot stake tonight.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
Best Value · Arnautovic +120 the structural top pick
Arnautovic +120 is the market leader — 31% goal probability, all-time Austria scorer, "most logical goalscorer." But Gregoritsch +125 is the value pick: 28% probability at the same price with identical exposure. Sleeper: Sabitzer +160 — 6 combined goals in qualifying and warm-ups, 25.5% probability, SOT in 7 of 8 recent games.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer — Austria vs Jordan
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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