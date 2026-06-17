Austria vs Jordan Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight W/ Odds

Arnautovic +120 the top pick, Gregoritsch +125 outstanding value, Sabitzer +160 the sleeper, Al-Taamari +450 the Jordan longshot — full FanDuel anytime board and expert picks.

🏆 Historic Nights: Austria's first World Cup in 28 years. Jordan's World Cup debut. Jordan winless in last 5, conceded 2+ in each. Al-Naimat OUT injured.

Austria's first World Cup in 28 years opens against Jordan's historic debut — and the anytime goalscorer market is loaded with value across the Austrian attack. Arnautovic +120 is the market leader, Gregoritsch +125 is almost identically priced for nearly identical goal probability, Sabitzer +160 is the sleeper with the best pre-tournament form numbers, and Al-Taamari +450 is the only Jordan option worth a longshot stake.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board

Player 1st Any Marko Arnautovic ⭐ 🇦🇹 AUT · Red Star Belgrade · 47 AUT goals +370 +120 Michael Gregoritsch 💎 🇦🇹 AUT · SC Freiburg · 28% goal prob +390 +125 Sasa Kalajdzic 🇦🇹 AUT · Eintracht Frankfurt +425 +135 Marcel Sabitzer 🎯 🇦🇹 AUT · Borussia Dortmund · 6 goals recent +500 +160 Romano Schmid 🇦🇹 AUT · Werder Bremen +750 +260 Ali Olwan 🇯🇴 JOR · Jordan's main striker ~+1400 +425 Musa Al-Taamari ⭐ 🇯🇴 JOR · Rennes · Only JOR at major EU club ~+1400 +450

*Full board via ESPN FanDuel. Sports Interaction confirm Arnautovic +110 anytime. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇦🇹 Austria — 4-2-3-1 (Rangnick) GK: A. Schlager | DEF: Posch, Danso/Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene | MID: Laimer, Seiwald | ATT: Schmid, Sabitzer, Gregoritsch | ST: Arnautovic Baumgartner OUT. First WC since 1998. CBS Eimer: "22 qualifying goals — extremely strong attack." Covers: "ruthless vs weaker sides — beat San Marino 10-0, Ghana 5-1." A. Schlager |Posch, Danso/Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene |Laimer, Seiwald |Schmid,, Gregoritsch | 🇯🇴 Jordan — 5-3-2 / 3-4-3 (Sellami) GK: Abulaila | DEF: Haddad, Nasib, Al-Arab, Al-Rashdan, Taha | MID: Al-Rawabdeh, Al-Mardi | ATT: Al-Taamari, Olwan; Fakhouri Al-Naimat OUT (injury). Jordan's World Cup debut. Winless in last 5, conceded 2+ in each. Switzerland scored 4 vs Jordan 3 weeks ago. Eimer backs Jordan to score despite the gulf. Abulaila |Haddad, Nasib, Al-Arab, Al-Rashdan, Taha |Al-Rawabdeh, Al-Mardi |; Fakhouri

⭐ Best Bet #1: Marko Arnautovic — Anytime +120

Marko Arnautovic Austria ST · Red Star Belgrade · 47 goals · All-time AUT record 1st Goal +370 Anytime +120 Sports Interaction: anytime favourite at +110 Yahoo: "most logical goalscorer candidate" Dimers: 31% goal probability — board leader 47 goals in 133 caps — all-time AUT record Jordan: 2+ goals conceded in last 5 matches Sports Interaction confirm Arnautovic as the anytime market favourite at +110 and Yahoo Sports call him unequivocally "the most logical goalscorer candidate" — Austria's all-time record scorer with 47 goals in 133 caps, the focal point of Rangnick's high-pressing attack. Dimers project him with the highest individual goal probability at 31%. SportsBettingDime list him as their anytime goalscorer pick at 41¢. Covers make the opponent case: "Austria showed little mercy against weaker sides — 10-0 vs San Marino, 5-1 vs Ghana. Jordan struggled against Switzerland who scored four goals three weeks ago." CBS Eimer (31-13-2 WC run) notes Austria's "extremely strong attack with 22 qualifying goals." Jordan are also missing striker Al-Naimat injured. At +120 anytime for the most dangerous forward in this fixture by any metric, Arnautovic is the clearest goalscorer prop on tonight's card.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Arnautovic Anytime (+120)

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

💎 Best Value: Michael Gregoritsch — Anytime +125

Michael Gregoritsch Austria FW · SC Freiburg · 28% goal probability (Dimers) 1st Goal +390 Anytime +125 Sports Interaction: "+115 — close behind Arnautovic" Dimers: 28% goal probability — 2nd highest "Multiple goals in recent undefeated run" 28% prob at +125 — better EV than Arnautovic +120 Sports Interaction place Gregoritsch at +115 anytime — just behind Arnautovic — and confirm he "has scored multiple goals during this recent undefeated run" for Austria. Dimers project his goal probability at 28%, only marginally behind Arnautovic's 31%, yet his anytime price is +125 vs Arnautovic's +120. This is the critical value insight on tonight's board. Arnautovic and Gregoritsch operate in an interchangeable forward system under Rangnick — nearly identical penalty-box exposure. Arnautovic is +120 for 31% probability; Gregoritsch is +125 for 28% probability. On pure expected value, that five-cent gap is not worth the 3% probability difference — Gregoritsch is the more efficient bet. He will see 60+ minutes against a Jordan side conceding 2+ goals per game, with the same licence to attack as Arnautovic. At just a hair more for essentially the same exposure, Gregoritsch is the standout value pick on tonight's board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Gregoritsch Anytime (+125)

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎯 Sleeper Pick: Marcel Sabitzer — Anytime +160

Marcel Sabitzer Austria AM · Borussia Dortmund · 25.5% goal probability 1st Goal +500 Anytime +160 Sports Interaction: Rangnick's "most consistent scorer" Racing Post: 3G+3A qualifying, 3G+2A warm-ups Dimers: 25.5% goal prob — 3rd on board WhoScored: SOT in 7 of last 8 appearances Scored vs Tunisia AND South Korea in friendlies Sports Interaction identify Sabitzer as "Rangnick's most consistent scorer of late." Racing Post deliver the pre-tournament numbers: "three goals and three assists in qualifying — the Borussia Dortmund midfielder chipped in with three more goals and two assists in warm-up friendlies." Six combined goals. WhoScored confirm: "at least one shot on target in seven of his last eight appearances." Dimers project his goal probability at 25.5% — third highest on the entire board, ahead of every non-striker. He scored in Austria's 1-0 wins over both Tunisia and South Korea. As the central attacking midfielder in Rangnick's 4-2-3-1, Sabitzer arrives into shooting positions constantly throughout matches. At +160 anytime against a Jordan side winless in five, missing their key forward through injury, and expected to concede multiple goals tonight, this is the sleeper pick of the night — and the best expected-value play on the Austrian attack.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Sabitzer Anytime (+160)

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎲 Jordan Longshot: Musa Al-Taamari — Anytime +450

Musa Al-Taamari Jordan FW · Rennes · Only JOR player at major European club 1st Goal ~+1400 Anytime +450 Sports Interaction: "safer Jordan bet at +450" Only JOR player at major European club (Rennes) CBS Eimer: Jordan will score in this match Best-value Jordan option on the board Sports Interaction identify Al-Taamari as the preferred Jordan goalscorer: "Al-Taamari, at +450, is the safer bet." The only Jordan player at a major European club — Rennes in Ligue 1 — giving him a clear edge in quality and conditioning over his international teammates. CBS Eimer (31-13-2 WC run) makes the structural case for Jordan scoring: "Jordan is a team that understands they are underdogs, and in matchups as heavy underdogs, tend to press rather than sit back — leading to an up-and-down matchup and plenty of action on the scoresheet." He leans Over 2.5 total goals, implying room for Jordan to score. On Jordan's World Cup debut, if they find the net — and Eimer thinks they will — Al-Taamari is the most likely finisher. The only Jordan option worth a longshot stake tonight.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Al-Taamari Anytime (+450)

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🔮 Prediction: Austria 3-0 Jordan — all three forward picks score Top Pick: Gregoritsch +125 🇦🇹

Best Value · Arnautovic +120 the structural top pick Arnautovic +120 is the market leader — 31% goal probability, all-time Austria scorer, "most logical goalscorer." But Gregoritsch +125 is the value pick: 28% probability at the same price with identical exposure. Sleeper: Sabitzer +160 — 6 combined goals in qualifying and warm-ups, 25.5% probability, SOT in 7 of 8 recent games.

Austria vs Jordan · Anytime Goalscorer · Levi's Stadium · 9 PM PT ⭐ Arnautovic Anytime Market leader · 31% goal prob · All-time AUT scorer +120 💎 Gregoritsch Anytime Best value · 28% goal prob · Better EV than Arnautovic +125 🎯 Sabitzer Anytime Sleeper · 25.5% goal prob · 6 goals in qualifying + warm-ups +160 🎲 Al-Taamari Anytime Jordan longshot · Rennes · Eimer backs Jordan to score +450

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Anytime Scorer Props — Austria vs Jordan Arnautovic +120 · Gregoritsch +125 · Sabitzer +160 · Al-Taamari +450

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer — Austria vs Jordan

Who is the best anytime goalscorer bet for Austria vs Jordan? Arnautovic at +120 is the market leader — Sports Interaction confirm him at +110 anytime, Dimers project 31% goal probability, Yahoo Sports call him "the most logical goalscorer candidate." But Gregoritsch at +125 is the outstanding value: Dimers project 28% goal probability at essentially the same price, with the same penalty-box exposure under Rangnick. The five-cent gap between +120 and +125 is not worth the 3% probability difference — on expected value, Gregoritsch is the more efficient bet tonight.

Why is Sabitzer +160 anytime worth backing? Sports Interaction: "Sabitzer, Rangnick's most consistent scorer of late, is +150 to score anytime." Racing Post confirm 6 combined goals in qualifying and warm-ups. WhoScored: "at least one shot on target in 7 of his last 8 appearances." Dimers: 25.5% goal probability — third highest on the board. He scored in Austria's 1-0 wins over both Tunisia and South Korea. At +160 for the form scorer of this Austrian squad playing in the creative hub, this is the sleeper pick of the night.

What are the Austria vs Jordan FanDuel odds tonight? Austria are -280 on the FanDuel money line, Jordan at +800, draw at +410. Over/under 2.5 goals. CBS Eimer (31-13-2 WC run) leans Over 2.5 at -156. Austria have a 75% win probability. Jordan are winless in their last five, conceding 2+ goals in each, with striker Al-Naimat ruled out injured.