Dodgers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Texas Rangers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Rangers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (10-3) vs. Texas Rangers (7-6)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and RSN

Dodgers vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-188) | TEX: (+158)

LAD: (-188) | TEX: (+158) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+114) | TEX: +1.5 (-137)

LAD: -1.5 (+114) | TEX: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Dodgers vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 0-1, 7.00 ERA vs Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 0-0, 3.72 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Roki Sasaki (0-1) against the Rangers and Jacob deGrom. Sasaki has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Sasaki's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. deGrom has started two games with set spreads, and the Rangers covered in both opportunities. The Rangers have not been a moneyline underdog when deGrom starts this season.

Dodgers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (51.8%)

Dodgers vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Rangers, Los Angeles is the favorite at -188, and Texas is +158 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Rangers Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +114 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -137.

Dodgers vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Rangers on April 12 is 8. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 10, or 76.9%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win seven times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 13 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have won five of the eight games they were the moneyline underdog this season (62.5%).

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

In the 13 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-6-2).

The Rangers have a 9-4-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in OBP (.481), slugging percentage (.776) and total hits (22) this season. He has a .449 batting average.

He ranks first in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Freddie Freeman is batting .255 with four doubles, three home runs and three walks, while slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among all qualified, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Kyle Tucker is batting .271 with a .354 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

Tucker heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with five walks and three RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani has three home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager has accumulated 11 hits, a team-best for the Rangers. He's batting .234 and slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, his batting average puts him 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has a .414 OBP while slugging .471. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Evan Carter is hitting .237 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

Jake Burger has four doubles, two home runs and a walk while batting .250.

Dodgers vs Rangers Head to Head

4/10/2026: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/20/2025: 1-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/19/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/18/2025: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/13/2024: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/12/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/11/2024: 15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/23/2023: 8-4 TEX (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-4 TEX (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/22/2023: 16-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

16-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/21/2023: 11-5 LAD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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