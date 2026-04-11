Dodgers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Texas Rangers is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Rangers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (10-3) vs. Texas Rangers (7-6)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and RSN

Dodgers vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-188) | TEX: (+158)

LAD: (-188) | TEX: (+158) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+112) | TEX: +1.5 (-134)

LAD: -1.5 (+112) | TEX: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 1-0, 8.00 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 1-0, 2.45 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Emmet Sheehan (1-0) against the Rangers and Jack Leiter (1-0). Sheehan has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Sheehan's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Leiter has started two games with set spreads, and the Rangers covered in both chances. The Rangers were the moneyline underdog for one Leiter start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.8%)

Dodgers vs Rangers Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -188 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +158 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Rangers Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Dodgers are +112 to cover, and the Rangers are -134.

Dodgers vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Rangers on April 11, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 10 wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won seven of eight games when listed as at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 13 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 7-6-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have won 62.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-3).

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Rangers have played in 13 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-6-2).

The Rangers have covered 69.2% of their games this season, going 9-4-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages has 22 hits and an OBP of .481 to go with a slugging percentage of .776. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .449 batting average, as well.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is first in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has four doubles, three home runs and three walks. He's batting .255 and slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 71st, his on-base percentage 115th, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Kyle Tucker has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .379 and a slugging percentage of .354 this season.

Tucker takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with five walks and three RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .265 with a .406 OBP and eight RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager has totaled 11 hits, a team-high for the Rangers. He's batting .234 and slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 93rd, his on-base percentage is 96th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo paces his team with a .414 OBP, and has a club-high .471 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 14th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Evan Carter is batting .237 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

Jake Burger is batting .250 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Dodgers vs Rangers Head to Head

4/10/2026: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/20/2025: 1-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/19/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/18/2025: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/13/2024: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/12/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/11/2024: 15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/23/2023: 8-4 TEX (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-4 TEX (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/22/2023: 16-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

16-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/21/2023: 11-5 LAD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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