Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 2

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dodgers vs Pirates Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (78-59) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-77)

Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-168) | PIT: (+142)

LAD: (-168) | PIT: (+142) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-100) | PIT: +1.5 (-120)

LAD: -1.5 (-100) | PIT: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Dodgers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 9-2, 3.06 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 3-7, 3.86 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Clayton Kershaw (9-2, 3.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Carmen Mlodzinski (3-7, 3.86 ERA). When Kershaw starts, his team is 8-9-0 against the spread this season. Kershaw's team has a record of 11-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates are 6-5-0 ATS in Mlodzinski's 11 starts with a set spread. The Pirates are 4-7 in Mlodzinski's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (55.8%)

Dodgers vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Pirates, Los Angeles is the favorite at -168, and Pittsburgh is +142 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Pirates are -120 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -100.

Dodgers vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Pirates on Sept. 2, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Dodgers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 69 wins in the 119 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 41 times in 71 chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 65 of their 135 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 135 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 56-79-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have gone 38-52 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 13-22 record (winning only 37.1% of its games).

The Pirates have played in 130 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-73-6).

The Pirates have a 71-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.6% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 143 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .600. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .386.

He is 33rd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Mookie Betts is hitting .250 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 53 walks, while slugging .376 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 95th, his on-base percentage 89th, and his slugging percentage 134th.

Betts brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Freddie Freeman has collected 138 base hits, an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Freeman has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with four doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Andy Pages is batting .275 with a .318 OBP and 77 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Pages has hit safely in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .306 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.407) while pacing the Pirates in hits (124). He's batting .245 and with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 109th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz has 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 58 walks while batting .204. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is currently 153rd in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Andrew McCutchen has put up an on-base percentage of .340, a team-high for the Pirates.

Tommy Pham has 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .264.

Dodgers vs Pirates Head to Head

4/27/2025: 9-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

9-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 4/26/2025: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/25/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/11/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/10/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2024: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/6/2024: 11-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/5/2024: 10-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/6/2023: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

