Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dodgers vs Pirates Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-10) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-16)

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025

9:10 p.m. ET

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodgers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-250) | PIT: (+205)

LAD: (-250) | PIT: (+205) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-120) | PIT: +1.5 (-100)

LAD: -1.5 (-120) | PIT: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Dodgers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 0-1, 3.20 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-2, 4.18 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Roki Sasaki (0-1) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (1-2). Sasaki's team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sasaki's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Keller's starts. The Pirates were the moneyline underdog for two Keller starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.6%)

Dodgers vs Pirates Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -250 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +205 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Pirates Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Dodgers are -120 to cover, and the Pirates are -100.

Dodgers vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Dodgers-Pirates on April 26, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Dodgers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 15, or 65.2%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -250 or better.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 26 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 12-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have gone 6-10 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

Pittsburgh has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +205 or longer.

In the 27 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-15-1).

The Pirates have covered 40.7% of their games this season, going 11-16-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Tommy Edman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.535) and total hits (25) this season. He's batting .253 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Markus Lynn Betts leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .347 this season while batting .241 with 13 walks and 15 runs scored. He's slugging .414.

He ranks 89th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging in the majors.

Teoscar Hernandez leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.516) powered by 11 extra-base hits.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has six home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has racked up an on-base percentage of .359 and has 22 hits, both team-high numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .256 and slugging .535.

He is 68th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Cruz heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Andrew McCutchen has four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .254. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .279 with three doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .220 with a double, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Dodgers vs Pirates Head to Head

4/25/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/11/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/10/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2024: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/6/2024: 11-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/5/2024: 10-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/6/2023: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/5/2023: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/4/2023: 9-7 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

