Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 5:15 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Pirates Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-9) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (10-16)

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT

Dodgers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-215) | PIT: (+180)

LAD: (-215) | PIT: (+180) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-137)

LAD: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 3-1, 0.93 ERA vs Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 2-2, 2.87 ERA

The probable pitchers are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-1) for the Dodgers and Paul Skenes (2-2) for the Pirates. Yamamoto's team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Yamamoto's team has been victorious in 80% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-1. The Pirates have gone 2-3-0 ATS in Skenes' five starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have always been the moneyline underdog when Skenes starts this season.

Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (60.1%)

Dodgers vs Pirates Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -215 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +180 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Pirates Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Pirates. The Dodgers are +114 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -137.

Dodgers vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Dodgers-Pirates on April 25, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (68.2%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -215 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 13 of 25 chances this season.

In 25 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 12-13-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have won five of the 15 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

Pittsburgh has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 26 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-14-1).

The Pirates have covered just 38.5% of their games this season, going 10-16-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Tommy Edman has 25 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .552, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .260 batting average and an on-base percentage of .291.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 69th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Markus Lynn Betts leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .361 this season while batting .253 with 13 walks and 15 runs scored. He's slugging .434.

His batting average is 76th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 65th.

Shohei Ohtani has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.358/.489.

Teoscar Hernandez has been key for Los Angeles with 24 hits, an OBP of .290 plus a slugging percentage of .528.

Hernandez brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has racked up an on-base percentage of .357 and has 21 hits, both team-best numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .256 and slugging .549.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Cruz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .250 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .280 with three doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .388 to pace his team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!