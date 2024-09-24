Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams busy on Tuesday, versus the San Diego Padres.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-63) vs. San Diego Padres (90-66)

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SDPA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-120) | SD: (+102)

LAD: (-120) | SD: (+102) Spread: LAD: +1.5 (-194) | SD: -1.5 (+160)

LAD: +1.5 (-194) | SD: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack (Dodgers) - 3-4, 3.39 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 12-9, 3.04 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Landon Knack (3-4) to the mound, while Michael King (12-9) will take the ball for the Padres. Knack's team is 3-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Knack's team has a record of 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When King starts, the Padres have gone 16-13-0 against the spread. The Padres are 6-4 in King's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (53.3%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +102 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Dodgers. The Padres are +160 to cover, while the Dodgers are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

Dodgers versus Padres on Sept. 24 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 86, or 64.2%, of the 134 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 79-44 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 87 of their 154 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 78-76-0 in 154 games with a line this season.

The Padres have compiled a 30-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 56.6% of those games).

San Diego is 15-15 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 154 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 80 of those games (80-70-4).

The Padres have covered 50.6% of their games this season, going 78-76-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 184 hits and an OBP of .383, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .640. He's batting .301.

He is eighth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .429 with four doubles, six home runs, four walks and 19 RBI.

Freddie Freeman has 33 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's batting .283 and slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .380.

His batting average ranks 22nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage 25th.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Mookie Betts is batting .295 with a .505 slugging percentage and 73 RBI this year.

Betts heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .267 with a .335 OBP and 93 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar a has .385 on-base percentage to lead the Padres. He's batting .285 while slugging .469.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 19th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 31st in slugging.

Profar hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Manny Machado has 29 doubles, 29 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .276. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill has racked up 157 hits, a team-best for the Padres.

Luis Arraez is slugging .391 to pace his team.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

7/31/2024: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/30/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/11/2024: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/10/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/13/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/12/2024: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-7 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 3/21/2024: 15-11 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

15-11 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/20/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/13/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!