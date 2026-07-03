Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (57-31) vs. San Diego Padres (43-43)

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Padres.TV

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-250) | SD: (+205)

LAD: (-250) | SD: (+205) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-114) | SD: +1.5 (-105)

LAD: -1.5 (-114) | SD: +1.5 (-105) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 8-2, 1.58 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 5-7, 3.55 ERA

The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani (8-2) for the Dodgers and Michael King (5-7) for the Padres. Ohtani and his team have a record of 6-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Ohtani's team has won 61.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-5). When King starts, the Padres have gone 5-12-0 against the spread. The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of King's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those games.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (69%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Dodgers, San Diego is the underdog at +205, and Los Angeles is -250 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Padres. The Dodgers are -114 to cover the spread, while the Padres are -105.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

Dodgers versus Padres, on July 3, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

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Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 56, or 65.1%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 10-5 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -250 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 42 of 88 chances this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 43-45-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have been the moneyline underdog 49 total times this season. They've finished 22-27 in those games.

San Diego has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer.

The Padres have played in 86 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-46-1).

The Padres have gone 46-40-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani has 89 hits and an OBP of .406, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .291 batting average and a slugging percentage of .529.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is 19th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to 37 extra-base hits. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .384.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Freeman has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Andy Pages has 92 hits this season and has a slash line of .271/.329/.479.

Pages enters this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Max Muncy has been key for Los Angeles with 72 hits, an OBP of .360 plus a slugging percentage of .513.

Muncy brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado is batting .192 with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .278.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 153rd in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Machado heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .342 on-base percentage while slugging .380. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .280.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets leads the Padres with 58 hits.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .232 with six doubles, eight home runs and 36 walks.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

7/2/2026: 12-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

12-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/28/2026: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/27/2026: 15-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

15-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/26/2026: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/20/2026: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/19/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/18/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/24/2025: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/22/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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